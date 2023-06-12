Kerry pride in Ryan Griffin as he heads off to represent Ireland in Special Olympics 2023

Ryan Griffin from Waterville who is representing Ireland at the Special Olympics pictured with this year's Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy. Photo by Christy Riordan.

16-year old Ryan Griffin from Waterville is part of Team Ireland for the 2023 Special Olympic World Games in Berlin. Photo by Christy Riordan.

As the only Kerry athlete – and one of the youngest athletes on Team Ireland – set for Special Olympics 2023, Ryan Griffin has a lot to be proud of.

The 16-year old Waterville teenager flew to Germany this week for this year’s Special Olympics, one of 73 Team Ireland athletes taking part in the Special Olympics World Games.

And while the Kerry teen and his parents are proud of this wonderful achievement, the pride generated in his native Kerry was certainly evident in the huge send-off he received at a party organised in his home village last Friday night. And across Iveragh and beyond, Ryan’s posters can be found roadside, while several fundraisers have been held to help the young athlete on his path to success.

The good-luck party was organised by Waterville GAA where Ryan has been a member since a young boy, and it brought together Ryan’s family, friends and supporters to wish the Kerry athlete all the best in Berlin.

It has taken hard work and determination to get to where Ryan is, not least travelling to Dublin once a month to train for the Special Olympics – quite the journey from South Kerry but one that Ryan has undertaken every month since last January.

He has also trained weekly with his club Skellig Stars and many of it’s members and coaches are are joining Ryan in Germany to support him as he goes for glory.

It’s this kind of support that has helped Ryan reach the heights he has, his dad Adrian this week. Adrian, mom Angela and 14-year-old brother Gavin will be leading the support for Ryan and this week the family said the huge support they have received throughout Ryan's life after he was born with Down Syndrome has been phenomenal.

"Without Skellig Stars he would not be going to the Special Olympics. It is the volunteers and the people of South Kerry who donate that keep this club going. Ryan is proof of how important these clubs are,” he said.

He says the volunteers, including coaches, local volunteers and Transition Year students from Colaiste na Sceilge where Ryan is also a student, have driven the continued success of the club and have helped athletes like Ryan fulfil their goals.

Similarly, volunteerism and community spirit at Waterville GAA club have also helped pave Ryan’s road to the Special Olympics.

"He was always interested in sport since he was a young boy and he was on the Waterville team and as a sub but now he thinks football is too fast so he is on the side-lines. He has always been involved with the community, they have never left him out,” added Adrian who also thanked his schools St Finian’s National School and Colaiste na Sceilge, both of whom have already presented the Kerry athletes with awards to mark his success on being part of Team Ireland.

"Not every family gets the breaks we did but South Kerry has gone above and beyond for him and, as a family, we want to thank them. It shows how disabilities have changed, he was never left at the side-lines.”

Ryan will take in the 100m race, the 100m relay and the mini javelin at the Special Olympics which begin this weekend .The opening ceremony takes place on Saturday, June17, and Ryan will compete on Tuesday next, June 20.

Ryan is currently spending time in a host town close to Dusseldorf before heading to Berlin to compete.

"He is excited but nervous This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Adrian added.