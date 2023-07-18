Kerry mother and daughter on the international stage in their chosen sports albeit very different sports

Sporting skills run in the blood, and that’s certainly true for Kerry mother and daughter Michelle and Yvonne O’Connell, both of whom have reached the upper echelons of their fields.

But in this case, their chosen sports are very, very different.

In Kerry, much focus turns to the GAA, but we have plenty stars making their way in their chosen sport. Michelle and her daughter, Yvonne, have both represented Ireland in two such sports.

Michelle is currently the manger of the Over-50s Irish Hockey team, while Yvonne is climbing through the world of Jiu-Jitsu.

Michelle’s proudest moment saw her being capped for Ireland in 2022, when she played on the Irish Over-50s Hockey team, but she had already had a long and distinguished career in hockey down through the years.

2022 was also her first win in the inter-pro competition – an all-Ireland competition contested by provinces – when Munster won the overall competition. Michelle was a key member of the team.

Michelle began her hockey career in Cork, where she went to school, but she has strong links to Kerry as her father, Brendan O’Brien, is from Kilgarvan. Michelle is now back in Kerry, living in Kilgarvan and teaching in Killarney between Scoil Bhríde Loreto, Mercy National School, and St Oliver’s National School in Killarney.

Her hockey career has spanned over 40 years. She played hockey while at secondary school in Mount Merry College in Cork, and this time included captaining the senior team and playing underage and u21 level with Munster. She had her first Irish trial back then and didn’t make the Irish squad, but a lot has changed since.

"36 years on from my first Irish trial, I had the privilege of playing for my country when I represented Ireland in the over-50s Irish team for the Four Nations. It was the greatest feeling putting on the Irish jersey, receiving my first cap and, of course, beating the English,” she said.

Having not made the team this year, she is in instead the manager and is delighted to take on this role, which is largely administrative.

She is no stranger to management and coaching positions either over the years and was, in fact, the first-ever hockey development officer for Munster, and the first for UCC too.

She is also on the Munster Hockey Committee and the Munster Masters Hockey Committee and has held several key roles, including currently being chairperson of the Masters Committee. She also plays with her club, Cork Wanderers.

But what is it about hockey that she loves?

"It doesn’t matter at what level you play at. I will train and I will play and I am happy that I can get one leg in front the other still,” she said.

"It is great to have a love of sports...All you want to do is to get out and play and make good friends.”

Michelle is a firm believer that sport should play a part in everyone’s life, and she is more than proud, that at 53 years of age, she and others are still playing hockey. In fact, the over-35s and over-40s teams have both won medals this year at European level.

"There are very little sports that we have in Ireland that you can say have won medals at Europeans,” she said.

She also says sport is something she never gave up, even when she became a mother.

"It is important as a mother that you have have something for yourself that you love and you take the time to yourself,” she said.

"My kids tell me that many of their memories are of them playing beside hockey fields,” she says. She knows the feeling; she watched as her dad, Brendan, played handball and won many All-Ireland medals. He also played hurling for Kerry and for his home village of Kilgarvan.

"We spent years as young people piling into the car for handball games and watching the matches. We were playing sport at a very young age,” she said.

Sporting excellence has been passed on to Yvonne, whose chosen is even more unique than that practised by her mother.

Yvonne recently returned from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a haul of medals to her name. There, she represented her club and her country in the international field.

With no official domestic governing body for Jiu-Jitsu, it is difficult and costly to compete on the international stage, but Yvonne has more than a few wins to her name, not least in being crowned Northern Ireland Champion. She also has a bronze European medal. All this, and she only began competing five years ago with Aontach Jiu-Jitsu club.

"My partner was doing it, so I went along and I started training and I was addicted straight away,” she said.

Although it’s hard to describe the sport, she says it is about "trying to get the other person to submit” through various moves, be they chocks or joint locks. It shares similarities with wrestling and judo.

“I love the discipline of it. You are doing it for yourself, but you do have a team behind you, so there is an element of a team sport...you are always solving a puzzle, your opponent could do anything,” she said.

Yvonne competed in rowing as she was growing up, and she won an All-Ireland medal with Templenoe. She was also a former student of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine.

She is passionate about getting women and children involved in sport.

"I feel like it’s really important that people should have an interest in sport. I absolutely love it. It is hard to get women into sport and it is hard to get into women to stay in sport,” she said.

But, without doubt, Michelle and Yvonne are paving the way!