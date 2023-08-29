Kerry models with ‘a special story’ hit the runaway in the return of a much loved show

Launching the "Models in Recovery" Charity autumn/winter Fashion Show in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation , which will be held on Tuesday, 12th of September in the INEC, Killarney. At the launch were from l-r: Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, Orlaith Monks, Cathal P Walshe PRO Kerry Hospice Foundation, Tess Flynn. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Launching the "Models in Recovery" Charity autumn/winter Fashion Show in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation , which will be held on Tuesday, 12th of September in the INEC, Killarney. At the launch were from l-r: Tess Flynn, Julett Culloty Secretary Kerry Hospice Foundation Killarney Branch, Canthal P Walshe PRO Kerry Hospice Foundation Killarney Branch, Pat Doolan Chairman, Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, Orlaith Monks, Padraig Cronin. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Prior to Covid one of the biggest events of the year on the social calendar in Kerry was the annual ‘Models in Recovery’ fashion show and now the special event has made a very welcome return.

September 12 will again see models from Kerry taking to the runaway to showcase the latest fashions for the unique fundraising fashion show organised by the Killarney Branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

24 models who all have their own cancer story will take part in the event at the INEC. This year’s event is once again expected to be as much a success as it was until Covid halted the event.

16 female models in the latest outfits from local boutiques will be joined by eight male models on the night showcasing the latest styles.

These will be led by Killarney man Cathal Walshe, who is not only PRO of the local branch, but will also turn to modelling on the night. The former councillor and retired member of An Garda Siochána has bravely faced his own cancer battle never letting it get them down.

In fact just a year ago the Killarney man underwent a serious operation in a bid to halt his cancer and thankfully he is now on the right road and looking forward to his modelling debut.

But more importantly he is looking to ensure that the fashion show is a great night for the models, their families and the wider community while at the same time raising funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

MC for the night is none other than TV personality Noel Cunningham and entertainment will be provided by renowned musician Liam O’Connor.

Tickets are now on sale following the official launch of the event by Kerry footballer Louise Mhuircheartaigh. Tickets are available from local branch members or from the INEC and Cathal promises a great night out for all. He says that the funds needed will help everyone who needs palliative care in Kerry through the services provided by the Kerry Hospice Foundation.