Kerry man to join distinguished list of Freedom of the City of London recipients

Gerry McCarthy from Cahersiveen who is to receive the Freedom of the City of London.

Kerry man Gerry McCarthy is set to join a long list of notable recipients who have received the huge honour of receiving the honour of the Freedom of the City of London.

His name will be amongst the likes of Bob Geldof, Bill Gates, King Charles, President Eisenhower, Ed Sheeran and the most recent recipient of the honour England International and Tottenham Hotspur football clubs Harry Kane, when he is officially granted the honour later this week.

Gerry who was born and raised in Cahersiveen is the eldest of 6 children, born to Helen and John McCarthy, Bahaghs. He attended Coars national school and went on to study at CBS secondary school, Cahirsiveen.

After his studies, Gerry moved to London in the 70’s and began work in Murphy’s offices for a good few years before leaving to start his own business in construction.

Gerry now has a successful family business called Teamforce Labour Limited and works in construction, civil, tunnelling, safety critical, rail, power and utilities.

Gerry was very surprised but honoured to be nominated to receive the Freedom of the City of London award for his and the company's donations to charity and care for the community.

"I was surprised when I was told I was being put forward,” he told The Kerryman this week.

Gerry and his wife, Patricia, have always been advocates of helping people in need, and always reach out to worthy causes.

Gerry was Chairman of the Kerry association, London, for three years and still sits as vice chairman after stepping down from chairman only this year.

Gerry became involved in this association due to his want to help people in his community further and has made generous donations to worthy causes during his time as chairman.

The Cahersiveen man will join a long list of Irish businessman in the UK who have received this accolade including Dan Tim O'Sullivan from Kells, awarded the Freedom of the City of London in October 2019 and Eddie McGillycuddy of Glencar Group who was born in Tralee but whose father is from Glencar and who received the award last year.

Gerry will be joined by a large Kerry contingent when he receives the Freedom of City of London award this Friday with more than 15 people travelling over for the ceremony including his sister and family from Listowel as well as family from across South Kerry. He will also be joined by his wife and children – five sons Darren, Adrian, Trevor, Declan and John and daughter Rachel, all of whom work for Teamforce Labour Limited.