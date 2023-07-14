Kerry man on working with Tom Cruise on biggest Mission Impossible stunt yet – ‘I've never met a man who works so hard in all my life...’
Beaufort native Mike O’Shea spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about working alongside Tom Cruise on the new Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning film on what is the biggest stunt the franchise – and possibly cinema as a whole – has ever seen.
Kerryman
Such has been Mike O’Shea’s considerable career in the film industry to date that whenever the Beaufort man finally decides to call time on his working life, he could certainly write quite the book on his many adventures that saw him working in some of the most far-flung locations on the planet.