Kerry man finishes epic and gruelling 250km Marathon Des Sables across Sahara – ‘You either rise to meet the challenge or you pull out...’

Killarney’s Brian Foley is enjoying well-earned rest and recuperation this week after he completed the epic ‘Marathon Des Sables’ - a gruelling six-day-long 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert. He spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week...

When I first spoke to Killarney’s Brian Foley back at the start of April about his plans to take part in and complete the famous ‘Marathon Des Sables’, one thing that he was absolutely adamant about was that, come hell or high water, he was going to cross that finish line no matter what it took...now, fast forward a month and true to his word, that’s exactly what he’s done.