Kerry Gardaí won’t disclose how many gardaí ‘re-deployed’ from Cahersiveen

The issue was raised at the Kerry Joint Policing Committee in a question submitted by Waterville based Cllr Norma Moriarty who had sought a break-down of deployments in south Kerry.

Cllr Moriarty asked how many times, in the last six months, gardaí stationed in Cahersiveen had been “redeployed” to Killarney or Killorglin “leaving south Kerry without adequate cover”.

“This [alleged lack of cover] came into stark focus recently following a RTA requiring all emergency services to respond,” Cllr Moriarty said in a question submitted ahead of the meeting.Cllr Moriarty had been unable to attend the meeting but her question and the response were read into the record .

Cllr Moriarty put in the query after the garda response to a very serious car crash in the South Kerry came under scrutiny after it emerged that no gardaí arrived at the scene for more than two hours.

The two-car collision involving seven people occurred between Cahersiveen and Waterville, close to an area known locally as John Tadhg’s cross, near Renard Cross in early June. It led to traffic chaos which was made worse, it has been claimed, by a lack of gardaí at the accident scene.

Emergency services were alerted after residents of a nearby house heard screams shortly before midday. Such was the seriousness of the incident, occupants had to be cut from the vehicles by the fire service who were first on the scene, followed by the Air Ambulance and other ambulances. Killorglin fire-fighter Damian Quigg, who attended the scene alongside Cahersiveen fire-fighters, criticised the slow response from gardaí at the time.

“We were left directing traffic, administering first aid and cutting people from the car. It’s not good enough and showed the stark reality of the situation in the area,” Mr Quigg.

Cllr Moriarty (FF) came upon the scene herself and said the situation was “very serious” and no gardaí were present. She said gardaí eventually arrived at around 2pm – up to two hours after first alerted.

This led her to raise concerns at the meeting but gardaí did not clarity the situation.

Garda management said that all deployments are managed using the ‘Garda Safe’ IT system and on occasion gardaí are required for duty outside their assigned areas based on specific “policing requirements” at the time.

“Due to operational reasons, specific figures for the number of re-deployments outside South Kerry in the last six months is not available,” said Garda management in their reply.