Kerry footballers inspire school children at Holy Cross Mercy – ‘There was a great buzz from it’

The schools of the Kingdom have long been a conveyor belt for footballing success for generations of players helping to inculcate the necessary zeal and skill required to represent the green and gold on a national stage.

Even better is when the players return to the schools with silverware in hand to help inspire a new generation of Kerry players.

Members of the Kerry ladies’ panel, Ava Doherty, Danielle O'Leary, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Butler, and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh visited the Holy Cross Mercy School in Killarney on Thursday last to show-off the cup they won when capturing their first Division One league title since 1991 back in April with a comprehensive win over Galway at Croke Park.

The visit was also the perfect preamble to their game against Cavan in the All-Ireland Championship on July 1st at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Cassandra Buckley is a strength and conditioning coach with the Kerry ladies’ team. As a past player, she is best placed to understand the requirements of the players to compete at the highest level.

Cassandra works as a room leader in the pre-school at Holy Cross Mercy School, so the visit from the players was even more special.

“There was a great buzz from it and the children were very excited. It was the first time since COVID that the school held an occasion like this. It was huge and the first time that a Kerry ladies’ team came to the school,” said Cassandra.

She added that the visit is all about the sporting saying: ‘see it, be it’ as interacting with the footballing stars of today helps create the stars of tomorrow. As a past player, Cassandra feels it is important to give back to the game.

“That side of it is very important. You can see that with the current management team as well given that Geraldine O’Shea and Annamarie O’Donoghue are past players,” she said.

"It’s all about giving back and helping the next generation. This inspires the kids. Hopefully, the visit last Thursday can help to get a new wave of players interested,” Cassandra said.