Kerry firefighters spend 15 hours battling ‘major’ blaze at at waste disposal site

Kerry Fire Service spent have spent 15 hours battling a blaze that broke out at a waste disposal site in Killarney last night.

No-body has been injured in the blaze which occurred at KWD waste disposal site located at Aghacurreen, Killarney

Units from Killarney, Castleisland and Tralee attended the blaze having been alerted to the fire just after midnight.

They spent all night attending the fire which was described as a ‘major’ incident and which took some time to get under control.

Firefighters spent around 15 hours at the site in Killarney but the blaze was eventually brought under control this afternoon.

The fire broke out in storage sheds on the site.