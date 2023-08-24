Kerry farmer opens land to tourism – ‘If people want a short walk for a good bit of scenery, this is it’

South Kerry man creates loop walk on his land offering incredible views.

The seal of approval. Ukrainian residents living in Fermoyle at the entrance to the new walkway. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Tim O'Brien (far right) with the Ukrainian families living in the locality. Back row: Alexandra Sukhorebra, Damir Sukhorebry, Vladislava Bogatko and Tim O Brien. Front row: David Zinoviev, Yevhen Zinoviev, Anna Zinovieva, Lyudmila Zinovieva, and Sofia Zinovieva. Photo by Christy Riordan.

When local farmer Tim O’Brien from Fermoyle near Ballinskelligs decided to transform his land to allow tourists enjoy its scenic beauty, little did he know how much in demand the picturesque hotspot would become.

The Fermoyle Hill Loop Walk comprises just over 1km in distance that takes walkers to a hill overlooking some of the most beautiful scenery Kerry and Ireland has to offer.

The walkway is only opened this season and Tim is already inundated with queries for next year. His plan is to ‘spread the word’ in the hope more people will discover it.

The viewing area includes a car park and picnic area with panoramic views of Ballinskelligs Bay and Dingle Bay. Neither is it just a summer spot as it offers spectacular views throughout the year, and outside of peak tourist season.

Tim said the idea had long been staring him in the face. The nearby Kerry Cliffs viewing area in Portmagee also boosted Tim’s idea that a section of his land could add to tourism in the locality.

Tim now plans to further grow the attraction in time to come with the addition of a portable coffee station and ice cream service. The installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points is on the list as well.

Tim got the project up and running thanks to a tranche of €30,000 in LEADER Funding. This assisted in preparing the site and reviving a spring well at the top of the hill.

Tim insists the Fermoyle Hill Loop Walk is in the crème de crème of tourist destinations as it’s on the same route visitors take when visiting the Skellig Islands. The walk is sure to boost the locality’s leisure and tourism offering.

“There are some beautiful views from the top of that hill. The whole area is now specially prepared for visitors – from parking to picnicking. If people want a short walk for a good bit of scenery, this is it,” Tim said.

It’s not the first entrepreneurial venture Tim has embarked on. Earlier this year he switched to organic farming. Furthermore, an empty house in his possession, that is over 100 years old, was beautifully restored and converted into three apartments. Since May, it has been a sanctuary for two Ukrainian families.

“They’ve been with me during the design phase and the works to finish the loop walk. They’ve added greatly to the locality. They were also among the first to walk the loop,” Tim said.

“The picnic benches on Fermoyle Loop Walk offer some of the best views imaginable in Kerry. After a lovely walk, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine in the evening and watch the sun go down,” he said.