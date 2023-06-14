Kerry estate celebrates 40 years with special blessing and gathering of neighbours

Woodbrook Estate in Cahirciveen Celebrated being 40 Years old yesterday by the Blessing of their Estate also remembering all the People who have died in the last 40 years

Maureen Griffin Batty Moriarty Fr Larry Kelly Woodbrook Estate in Cahirciveen Celebrated being 40 Years old yesterday by the Blessing of their Estate also remembering all the People who have died in the last 40 years

Woodbrook Estate in Cahersiveen, Kerry celebrated 40 years on Sunday with a blessing of their estate.

Woodbrook Estate originally opened in 1980 and started with eight houses and throughout the years it has grown to 44 houses.

The estate was originally supposed to be filled with two-story houses but most of the estate is now made up of bungalows.

The Woodbrook Estate community decided to come together and commemorate the estate itself and all the members of the Woodbrook Estate community who have passed away since 1980.

A plaque was erected in memory of all those who have passed away and Fr Larry Kelly, of the Cahersiveen parish, blessed the plaque on Sunday.

The event coincided with The Corpus Christi procession to make it an unforgettable day.

Refreshments for all were provided in Woodbrook residents house, Danny O’Connell.

Speaking about the day of celebrations, community member, Maureen Griffin said: “It was a fantastic day, even though the rain in the morning put a little damper on it, the day turned out wonderful”.