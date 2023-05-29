Kerry County Council tight-lipped on plans for Kenmare convent but parking on the agenda

The nuns from the Sisters of St Clare Order in Kerry are to depart Kenmare after more than 160 years. In a special ceremony at Holy Cross Church Kenmare, Co Kerry on Sunday, presided by Rev. Fr George Hayes. The Sisters from Kenmare and across Ireland, gathered for a final farewell celebration, centre is Mother Abbess Julie McGoldrick with Fr George Hayes, also included, Sr. Maureen O’Dea, Sr. Anne Kelly, Sr Zita Daly, Sr Concepta Looney, Sr. Karen Small, and Sr Mercedes Coen. The nuns first arrived at the invitation of Archdeacon Fr John O’Sullivan in 1961. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry County Council are remaining tight-lipped on what the Kenmare Convent site will be used when the sale is finalised but said the local community will be informed in the future.

Councillors at Kenmare Municipal District praised the council for acquiring the prime site and said that it will be of huge benefit to the town.

Manager of Kenmare MD Martin O’Donoghue cautioned that the sale has not yet been finalised and is only sale agreed but he said plans will be drawn up for the site in due course. The former convent belonged to the Sisters of St Clare and the final nuns departed Kenmare last week after more than 160 years. This convent was built about 25 years ago and was home to the Sisters up until recent weeks. There is around 5 acres adjoining the house.

"There is a purpose to the acquisition. In due course we will outline the plans,” he said

"The offer has been accepted but there are steps to go through.”

He also cautioned that this is not a huge site just the existing convent building and the land alongside it, just outside the town, close to Kenmare Credit Union.

Councillors urged the council to consider parking and to also build a bridge to connect this site with the schools on Railway road.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD and local councillor, Patrick O’Connor Scarteen (FG) said the site will be of benefit to the town.

"The location is fantastic,” he said adding that connectivity with the school would be key.

Cllr Dan McCarthy (IND) also said the site is very valuable to the local community given the lack of sites available in the town.

"My phone has been hoping [since the announcement] can we put this in there and that in there,” he said adding that he knows that parking is the priority.

He too wants to see a connecting bridge from the site to the schools and he even suggested a walk along by the river.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF) said that she hopes the site would be used for social care of the community just as the Sisters of St Clare did over their time in the town.