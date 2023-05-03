Kerry chef Paul Treyvaud defends transgender remarks – ‘It’s just not okay for males to go into female toilets’

Killarney chef Paul Treyvaud has said he is standing over comments he made that a biologically born male, who identifies as female, should not be allowed use female toilets.

The outspoken chef cooked up a storm last weekend when he slammed the Killarney Convention Centre’s decision to switch its bathrooms to gender-neutral for the duration of the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) conference.

Paul posted a series of tweets that gained instant traction among people in support of his views. He stated that no one with a penis is allowed access the ladies’ bathroom in his restaurant. His views have since been used online by those opposed to transgender issues.

Paul states that his opinions are nothing to do with an individual’s sexual orientation and that members of the gay, lesbian and trans community have thanked him for highlighting the contentious ‘toilet issue’ that often creates negative publicity for transgenderism.

“We’ve created a situation where a man who may be clinically disturbed can just put on a dress and slap some makeup on and go into the ladies’ toilets, whether or not there is a lady or a girl in there. That’s what I was pointing out,” Paul said.

He revealed that the combined social media attention around his twitter posts in recent days has surpassed 22 million views across all forums. His most recent appearance was the GB NEWS site that amassed close to 400,000 views.

“It’s insane the attention it’s got. What’s killing a lot of people is that 99.9 percent of people are 100 percent behind me on this. We’ve created an environment where people are now afraid to say: ‘hang on a second. I just saw a man go into the ladies’ toilets.’ That’s not right,” Paul explained.

“Thankfully, sane individuals are now picking up on this. I was on a podcast recently and the guy tried to catch me out. I asked him if he had a daughter, which he had. I then asked if she was 10 or 11 and went to the toilet on her own and you saw a man in a dress follow her in, what would you do? That was my final word,” he added.

Paul believes more people are starting to voice their opposition to biologically born males using female bathrooms. He labelled it as an ‘insane situation’ that it took a tweet about a penis to encourage people to face up to the situation.

“If that’s what it takes to get the debate going, then it’s worth it. The amount of high-profile people who have contacted me privately to say ‘well done’ is incredible. But I asked them to make it public as it’s the only way to raise this issue. The tide is turning on this; people won’t be silent anymore,” Paul said.

Lastly, Paul criticised the situation where ordinary people who voice disapproval on certain aspects of transgenderism are being called ‘bigots’ and ‘far right’.

“These are ordinary, intelligent people who are being accused of inciting hatred because they are just worried for the safety of women. They’re being called conspiracy theorists and crazy. These are just ordinary people who are standing up for what’s right,” he said.