Kerry charity receives huge boost of over €45,000 thanks to charity soccer match

Pictured front Row l-r: are John Doyle's family mum Marie, sister Louise, wife Linda and dad John with Cora Staunton from Comfort for Chemo. Back Row l-r: Bríd O'Connor from Comfort for Chemo and Killarney Celtic Organisers Karl McMahon & Tim Jones. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

A friendly soccer match in Killarney, which pitched League of Ireland side Kerry FC against quadruple domestic league and cup champions Killarney Celtic, has raised a phenomenal amount of money for a worthy cause.

The big event in Celtic Park was held to commemorate the memory of the late John Doyle, a Celtic and Kerry soccer legend, on the day after the 10th anniversary of his passing.

And the sensational news is that it raised an incredible €45,228.50 for Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Thrilled representatives of the charity received the cheque from the Celtic organising committee and members of the Doyle family.

The big match, edged 1-0 by Kerry FC, attracted close on 800 supporters to Celtic Park and there was a wonderful family atmosphere on the night.

In addition to admission charges, an auction of sporting memorabilia took place – online prior to the match and during the half-time interval – and that helped swell the funds raised.

A Kerry jersey signed by David Clifford fetched an ultimate bid of €1,800 and a vintage Kerry training top autographed by Colm Cooper went under the hammer for €1,600.

Karl McMahon of the organising committee said the success of the event was unbelievable and everybody involved was delighted.

“We are blown away by the money raised and the generosity shown and we know it is going to a great cause,” he said.

10 years have now elapsed since the passing of Killarney Celtic FC and Kerry Oscar Traynor Cup star John Doyle, who fought a long battle with cancer with great bravery and spirit, and he was very much in the thoughts of all those involved in this great fundraiser.

Comfort for Chemo is generating funds to build a €5 million centre of excellence for patients in Kerry who need chemotherapy and other oncological treatments. The stand-alone building will ensure the best care available is delivered in an environment that is welcoming, reassuring, comfortable and dignified.