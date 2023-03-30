Kenmare to get a taste of live orchestra with special concert

Soprano Sharon Lyons, performing with members of Kerry Scotia Ensemble, Stephen O'Halloran, Dovile Baltoniene and Lucy White for one night performance 'Songs of Praise and Love', on Sunday November 6th, 2022 at 7.30pm in St John the Evangelist Church, Ashe Street, Tralee. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

“Songs of Praise and Love - Kenmare” will take place at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland, Bell Heights and is a celebration of spiritual music and love songs arranged for soprano and orchestra and features favourites like Panis Angelicus, Be Still My Soul, Amazing Grace, Nella Fantasia, Time to Say Goodbye, Pie Jesu and many more.

The orchestra have commissioned renowned composer and arranger Richard Rudkins to create unique and beautiful arrangements of classics from the religious repertoire bringing a fresh take to these timeless songs for the audience that they won't have heard anywhere else.

Dr Sharon Lyons is an award winning soprano who is currently director of music in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, Co Kerry, and numerous local choirs. Sharon has performed on national and international stages as both a soloist and ensemble member. Performances also include appearances at the NCH, on national television, on many RTÉ religious affairs programmes, singing for Pope Francis, for state events such as the annual 1916 Remembrance Service and funeral of former President Patrick Hillery. One of Sharon’s most exciting ventures to date was her appearance in a singing and acting capacity on the hit television series ‘The Viking’s’ in 2013

Kerry Scotia Ensemble is Kerry’s only professional string orchestra and was set up in 2016 with the assistance of an Arts Act Grant from Kerry County Council. Since then the orchestra has performed in venues around the county in its missions to promote high quality performances of classical music.

Tickets for this concert are available on the door or from Eventbrite for €15 with special family discounts available for group purchases. It takes place at 8pm on Sunday, April 2.