John’s Kerry dance continues to raise funds for CUH

Foilmore man John Garvey had handed over another incredible donation to Cork University Hospital – the proceeds of his long established fundraising dance.

This year he raised €15,340 for the hospital who said the proceeds will be used for funding to the Neurology, Oncology and Paediatric Departments at the hospital.

Despite John’s advancing years he continues to sell tickets around the county and this year was no exception with John ensuring that he continued yearly fundraising to help the hospital with his dance in January and in recent weeks he handed over the proceeds to CUH who are grateful to receive such funds from Kerry.

The dance took place as it traditionally does on January 6 this time in Foilmore Community Centre.

It is down to the huge support from across the county that helped John raise the funds and he is grateful to all the support he receives. He first started the fundraising dance back in 2003 and it has ran almost every year aside from during the Covid pandemic to help raise vital funds and over the years John’s generosity has benefited families across the county and further afield.