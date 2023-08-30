Jobs boost for Killarney with JD to open store – ‘This is a hugely positive news story for the town’

15 new jobs will soon be created in Killarney by the fashion sportswear retail giant.

Killarney has received a major boost following the announcement that global leisurewear style giant JD is to open a store in the coming weeks and will create 15 jobs in the process.

JD is a worldwide player in the sports fashion industry and is a massive brand boost to Killarney Outlet Centre that is generating great excitement in the town.

The development will create over 15 new jobs, both full-time and part-time, and it is expected to produce significant footfall given the popularity of the brand.

JD will open a prime 7,400sq ft. store on the ground floor. The exciting addition will focus on the provision of the latest trends from the biggest brands in sportswear, ensuring it has ‘a magnet-like lure’ for sports enthusiasts and fashion-conscious shoppers.

The owners of Killarney Outlet Centre have been working extremely hard on the project and are confident there will be further significant retail announcements in the coming months.

A spokesperson for JD said they are delighted with the progress made to date and their arrival is a huge endorsement of Killarney Outlet Centre.

“The last 12 months for us has been about reviewing the ground floor voids and working with partners to develop circa 20,000sq ft of space on the first floor which, in time, will completely re-energize the Killarney Outlet Centre,” a spokesperson for the owners said.

JD’s arrival is a significant milestone in the regeneration of Killarney Outlet Centre as it follows soon after the opening of the 4,734sq ft ‘Born Fashions’ and the 1,617sq ft ‘Mods and Minis’ premises.

The Killarney Outlet Centre Manager, Paul Sherry, said the impending arrival of JD is ‘great news’ for Killarney that has generated a positive air of anticipation and excitement.

“This is a hugely positive news story that Killarney Outlet Centre is delighted to share,” Mr Sherry said.

“As a retail destination, we have made tremendous strides in recent months with the opening of the new stores that is only the start of it. The arrival of JD will mark the beginning of a glorious new era for Killarney Outlet Centre, and we will be unveiling exciting plans for both floors in the very near future,” Mr Sherry added.

He explained how the addition of JD establishes Killarney Outlet Centre’s commitment to providing an outstanding shopping experience for customers, offering a diverse range of products from some of the biggest brands in the industry.

Established in the UK in 1981, JD has a long and successful history in the sportswear industry and the company has grown to become one of the largest and most recognisable sports retailers in the world, with over 900 stores across multiple continents, stocking all the major brands.