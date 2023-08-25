Jessie Buckley’s new comedy film to have world premiere in Toronto next month

Killarney native Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman in their new film Wicked Little Letters which will have its world premiere in Canada next month.

Killarney star Jessie Buckley’s new film, entitled ‘Wicked Little Letters’, is set to be screened for the first time in Toronto on September 9.

It will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film re-unites Buckley with her ‘Lost Daughter’ star Olivia Colman, a film for which Buckley received an Academy Award nomination.

‘Wicked Little Letters’, which is directed by Thea Sharrock and is based on a true story.

It tells the tale of fiery Rose Gooding (played by Buckley0 who has nothing else in common with Colman’s character. the pious Edith Swan. The only commonality the duo share is the fact that they are neighbours in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920s.

One day, Edith and others in the town start receiving scandalous letters written with foul language as eccentric as it is obscene, and the finger of suspicion immediately falls on Rose.

As Rose stands to lose her freedom and the custody of her daughter, and outrageous letters continue to blight the town, police officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) begins to suspect something is amiss.

Together with a group of resourceful women, Gladys endeavours to solve the mystery, liberate Rose, and catch the real culprit...

Wicked Little Letters will be released in Ireland on Friday 23 February 2024.

In other Buckley news, her new Apple TV project called ‘Fingernails’ in which she stars alongside ‘The Bear’ star, Jeremy Allen White, is set drop on the streaming service later this year on November 3.