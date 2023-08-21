Is it a ghost? Kerry 15th Century tower house apparition – ‘It looked like she had a little teddy bear’

Wexford couple on holiday in Kerry see face of young girl in window of historic building.

A couple visiting Ross Castle in Killarney saw what looks like the face of a girl glancing out a window of the famous structure on the shores of Lough Leane.

The couple, who are from County Wexford, were holidaying in Kerry and enjoying the castle surrounds when they took photos of the tourist attraction, which dates to the 15th Century.

They were soon shocked when the face of a girl appeared at the window and disappeared seconds later.

When viewing their photographs up close, their suspicions were confirmed with the outline of a face clearly discernible. The little girl was also holding what looked like a teddy bear.

What makes the sighting even more chilling is that the building was closed to tourists at the time, thereby reducing the chance of someone being at the window.

“We were out around the grounds taking photos when we saw the little girl at the top window. I remember thinking ‘did we really just see that?’. I remember looking up again and, in a blink, she was gone,” said Gail Newport.

“At the time, the tours weren’t open; that’s why we were hanging around outside. Someone said after they didn’t even think the top floor of the building was open to tourists,” she added.

Gail continues: “The first night we arrived home I found it hard to sleep and thought I heard someone calling my name. It felt like my mind was playing tricks on me. I was half afraid we had taken her home with us!”

However, Gail admits the overriding feeling was not one of fear, but was quite the opposite.

“We both saw it, which was literally a glimpse. It looked like she had a little teddy bear tucked under her arm. She was glancing out the window. We didn’t feel uncomfortable at all. If anything, we kind of felt a peacefulness with it.” said Gail.