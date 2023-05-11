Historic Kerry building to remain protected structure – ‘There would be national outcry if it was delisted’

St Finan’s Hospital building cannot be demolished.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley has welcomed clarification from Kerry County Council (KCC) regarding the architectural preservation of the former St Finan’s Hospital building in Killarney.

The building was the subject of a heated debate during April’s full council meeting when Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin tabled a motion calling for the site to be delisted from protected structures under the Kerry County Development Plan.

Cllr Cronin argued the building and its associated lands are of strategic importance and the protected status is a ‘major impediment’ to development of much needed housing in Killarney.

But Cllr Foley opposed the motion citing the building’s historic importance.

Cllr Foley received confirmation from KCC on Wednesday outlining the criteria involved regarding its preservation, and some structural alterations that would be permitted on the building in the future.

Read more Should historic Kerry building be demolished to make way for housing in Killarney?

KCC say changes to the external façade, including windows and doorways, would require planning. The same applies for stonework, roof materials, and the ball alley.

It clarifies that the impressive Victorian structure, which opened in 1852, is exempt from delisting. Although general maintenance of the exterior is permitted.

KCC also state the interior of the building is open to refurbishment, as are the newer extensions adjoining the original structure. This would include redesigning of rooms, hallways, and the restoration of the nearby gate lodge.

The KCC report is likely to once again raise the issue of using the historic building for accommodation purposes that would help ease the pressure on Killarney’s housing shortage.

The council say it will assist any potential developer regarding development in the building within the stated guidelines.

“I’m happy that the position of St Finan’s is protected. It was always the outcome I expected. But there is always a danger in these cases that protected status would be lost,” Cllr Foley said.

He expressed satisfaction that KCC’s position does not mitigate against a developer working on the building for suitable development that would be of benefit to Killarney in the future.

“There is a lot of scope there to bring this building back to life in a way that doesn’t threaten its architectural status,” he said.

“I think there would have been a national outcry had it been delisted. It’s part of the social history of the county given it was built just after the Famine. It would have been a shame if it was delisted,” Cllr Foley added.