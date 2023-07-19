Highly acclaimed Kerry musical created by teenagers to go on tour

A Kerry musical created by teenagers for teenagers is set to feature in theatres across the county following its highly claimed shows in Kerry.

Prom Queen: The Movement (in Concert) is a youth led movement inspired by musical theatre based out of Killarney. It was written and co-directed by Killarney student, Sinéad Greene (15) and produced and co-directed by Rachel Griffin (18).

Sinead started writing the musical when she was just 11 years old and it finally made it to the stage n the form of a virtual concert on August 27, 2021 and in 2022 lives shows took place in the INEC.

These sell-out performances established the show as a massive hit, with huge ticket sales and rave reviews. With the funds raised from the show, the Prom Queen team was delighted to donate €500 to Jigsaw Kerry, a local mental health charity for young people.

Now the musical which has been renamed to Prom Queen: The Movement (in Concert) and is set to be staged in four new locations starting in Cork this Friday, July 21.

“Our movement aims to raise awareness around the various societal challenges faced by teenagers in a modern age society. We want to use our voices to create impact and start a movement into a better and brighter future for us young people. The themes of the show include issues such as bullying, domestic abuse and LGBTQ+ representation. The show hopes to shine light on these topics and spark conversations about the many different stories portrayed in this production. There is a witty approach to the daunting questions of modern society, with a catchy soundtrack which has many great and recognisable hits,” said Directors Sinead and Rachel.

The cast and crew include mainly pupils from Killarney, as well as pupils from neighbouring areas such as Rathmore, Tralee and even Cork and Kildare, who have all worked tirelessly on this production.

Prom Queen deals with many sensitive topics such as depression, domestic violence, suicide, internalised homophobia and bullying. The main message of Prom Queen is that everyone has their own story. We are more than just ‘popular’, ‘jocks’ and ‘losers’, and this story has an effective and touching way of bringing this to the fore.

"We are delighted to bring back this show with many of its original cast, as well as a host of newcomers, and we are thrilled to share its story with a wider audience, hoping to raise even more awareness of the serious subject matters highlighted in this show,” they added.

Full of many twists and turns, Prom Queen is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. ‘Birdhill’ High, like any High school, has its generic yet recognisable cliques: ‘The Popular Girls’, ‘The Handsome Jocks’, ‘The Emos’ and, of course, ‘The Nerds’. The loveable nerd in this ‘high school tale’ is shy teen Oliver (Olly), accompanied by his sarcastic yet loyal best friend Krystal (Krys).

The plot follows the two as they navigate their way through high school. Oliver’s fatal flaw is being a hopeless romantic, which has led him to fall in love with the school’s popular girl, Leah. Krys, however, disapproves of this ‘popular princess’. One day, Olly stupidly challenges the school’s star athlete and popular boy Glen to see who can take Leah to the Prom. That’s where our story begins, only skimming the surface of what lies beneath.

Tour Dates:

July 21st – The Everyman, Co. Cork

July 23rd – Glór, Co. Clare

July 26th – K.C.Y.M.S Killorlgin (Understudy Show)

July 29th – Dunamaise Arts Centre, Co. Laois

Tickets can be found at https://promqueenthemusical.wordpress.com/2023/05/21/tickets/ and the Prom Queens' official website: https://promqueenthemusical.wordpress.com/ and http://Linktree: https://linktr.ee/promqueenthemusical