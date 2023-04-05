Helping Kerry children with Easter Holy Well walk

At the launch of The Walk to St Finian's Well Commane Glenbeigh at The Red Fox Inn Glenbeigh, L-R Pat Donovan, Sean Roche,Kathleen Morris,Margaret Wrenn,Tommy O'Riordan,Olive and John Mulvihill This years walk will be in aid of The Killorglin Family Resource Centre and will take place on Easter Monday.

The annual St Finian's Holy Well walk which marks Easter in mid-Kerry will this year help local children who need extra support.

In excess of 100 people will take to the road to walk the 8km picturesque trip from The Red Fox Inn to St. Finians Holy Well in Glenbeigh on Easter Monday.

The day will be in support of Killorglin Family Resource Centre and the therapies provided for children and young people including play therapy, counselling, CBT and art therapy.

Killorglin Family Resource Centre provided in excess of 500 hours of therapies to children and young people in 2022 with minimum funding so an event like this this is vital to ensure they can continue to do so.

Killorglin FRC Manager Margaret Wrenn said they are delighted to be this year’s beneficiary.

“It is very relevant that this year's walk is in aid of support for young people given the traditional healing powers of the Well. We are very grateful to St. Finians Well Committee for choosing the Family Resource Centre this year and the support of the local community for organising this event.”

The walk to the Well will start from The Red Fox at 1pm, with registration open from 12 noon. A bus will be provided for anyone wishing to attend the Mass at 2pm at the Well who is finding the walk difficult. This event is also an ideal opportunity for running groups to participate in.

There will be music, children's activities, grand raffle and refreshments at The Red Fox after the walk. Registration is €10 per adult, children free.