Hedgehog returns to wild with babies weeks after horrific injury – ‘She raised all her babies herself’

One of Hedgy's four hoglets she gave birth too while recovering from eye surgery.

All’s well that ends well for one lucky hedgehog and her hoglets after they returned to the wild following a traumatic ordeal.

A family near Sneem contacted local animal rescuer Katy Steele after they found a female hedgehog in their garden badly injured in a strimming accident. The hedgehog – now named ‘Hedgy’ - lost an eye and received lacerations to her face in the accident.

Unknown to her rescuers at the time, Hedgy was also heavily pregnant and would have died were it not for Katy’s intervention.

“She had lost an eye and had injuries across her nose and face. I took her in for rehabilitation and was able to get a vet appointment for surgery to fix her eye,” Katy said.

While recovering from surgery, Hedgy gave birth to four hoglets in captivity. From May onwards is generally the peak of the breeding season for hedgehogs when they utilise cover in high grasses and scrub.

“Hedgy did great while still recovering from her surgery. She still raised all her babies by herself,” Katy added.

The hoglets first needed to gain sufficient weight before being released to the wild. Katy kept a close eye on them and released two of the heaviest hoglets first, with their siblings following two weeks later.

The hedgehog family is now sheltering in a tiny structure that Katy built in the family garden where Hedgy was found.

The family is delighted and thankful for Katy’s help, so much so their little girl is painting pictures of the hedgehogs and wants to raise money for animal welfare. So inspired was she by Hedghy’s rescue that she now wants to become a vet.

“That all five hedgehogs have returned to the wild again is such a lovely end to the story,” said Katy.

"It’s important that people check before cutting lawns and disturbing wild growth. Maybe leave a rough edge. Hedgehogs are so quiet that you won’t know they are there until something bad has happened.”