Heartbreak as Kerry man and wife battling cancer die within days of each other

Michael O'Sullivan (Black) and his wife Debbie who both passed away within days of each other.

A KERRY man and his wife who were each battling cancer have died within eight days of each other. Michael O’Sullivan is this week being laid to rest in his home place of Templenoe having passed away suddenly on July 2 – the day after the funeral of his beloved wife Debbie.

Michael (of the well-known O’Sullivan ‘Black’ family) and Debbie were living in her home place of Pearl River in New York, and Michael’s family from Kerry had travelled to the US in recent weeks to attend Debbie’s funeral.

She sadly passed away on June 24 following a difficult battle with cervical cancer. She had been diagnosed in September 2022 and spent the last few weeks of her life in the Joe Rago Hospice. Debbie was just 37 years of age when she passed away.

Michael travelled to and from the hospital daily and sometimes twice daily to visit his beloved wife, whom he married in 2016.

Michael, who is from Cappanacuss, Greenane, Templenoe, had moved to the US over 12 years ago and where he had enjoyed a wonderful life with Debbie in Pearl River, where the couple were well-known and loved.

But tragedy hit the couple when Debbie received her cancer diagnosis less than a year ago. However, worse was to come when Michael, aged 49, was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer just over two months ago on May 5.

He had been due to start treatment and it had been hoped that he would battle the illness but tragically he collapsed and died on July 2.

His family had been in the US for Debbie’s funeral the day previously and his twin brothers Jimmy and Neilie were with him when he passed away. His remains arrived in Ireland this week and his funeral is to take place today, Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

It is understood that Michael died as a result of complications of his cancer, but it’s understood that the pain of witnessing his wife’s sad demise also took a major toll on his health.

Michael’s sister Marie paid tribute to her brother this week. She said the family are shocked by what has occurred.

“It is hard to imagine that this could happen,” she said.

“They are together now.”

She said Michael was loved by all who knew him.

"He had a very good heart, he was generous spirited and a good neighbour when he lived here. People were crazy about Michael,” she said.

Michael will be sadly missed and dearly loved by his siblings Maria, Jimmy, Neilie, Eileen, Christine and Geraldine, his sisters-in-law Eileen and Ann, brothers-in-law Kevin, Mike, Terry and Gary, and his extended family in Ireland and the US.

The family are so grateful for all the support they have received not least from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund which helped bring Michael home. To say thanks for they have asked for donations for the fund in memory of Michael to https://www.idonate.ie/cause/kbrt

His removal takes place from O’Connor’s Funeral Home on Today, Tuesday evening (July 11th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place on Wednesday morning (July12) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.