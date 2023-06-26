Healy-Raes slam transgender teaching – ‘When a child is born, they are a boy or a girl and that is it’

Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have severely criticised the concept of teaching children about transgenderism and sexuality.

Speaking at a recent Dáil debate on LGBTQI+ issues, the Kilgarvan deputies blasted what they claim is the indoctrination of children regarding early transitioning and overly focusing on gay Pride events.

Danny Healy-Rae stated the transgender movement had ‘potential connections’ to paedophilia advocacy, a statement he later retracted and apologised for on the grounds he had no evidence to support his claim.

Among Danny Healy-Rae’s list of grievances was the lack of scientific evidence for medical interventions and the denial of biological reality.

He criticised the role of political, academic and corporate elites, while the impact on women's sports of biologically born males – and the inclusion of gender-related primary school curriculum – is considered harmful to children.

He believes it is wrong to place teachers in a situation whereby they must incorporate topics such as cross-dressing, drag and various gender identities into the primary school curriculum.

“That is totally wrong. Teachers are discouraged from using the phrase "boys and girls". We have to respect nature. It is very wrong to be confusing young children into making them feel that they are not sure whether they are boys or girls,” Danny Healy-Rae told the Dáil.

He added that children must be allowed to ‘grow up’ and decide for themselves stressing that it is the duty of parents ‘and parents alone’ to help their children regarding gender issues.

“They know when it is right to teach children the way of life and the way ahead. It is very confusing this thing about using same-sex toilets for boys and girls. It leaves the door open for vulnerable children to be bullied or harassed,” Danny said.

Michael Healy-Rae equally slammed what he called the ‘societal pressures and ideological beliefs’ of transgender issues being imposed on children. He claimed life was ‘a lot simpler before’ and blamed society for making it more complicated.

He explained that esteemed clinicians argue that children lack the cognitive maturity necessary to make unalterable decisions about their gender identity or undergo medical interventions like hormone therapy or surgery.

“We should not go interfering with nature and young children. When a child is born, they are a boy or a girl and that is it, until such time as they deem that they have some other idea or some other ideological reason for wanting to say something different to that,” Michael Healy-Rae told the Dáil.

He criticised the Department of Education and Government for creating a scenario where teachers are instructed to ‘get away’ from calling children boys or girls within the school environment.

“…I have been dealing with a lot [of this] recently in County Kerry, to build schools and talk of having gender-neutral toilets does not make sense… I do not agree with the idea of mixing youngsters up at a young age in toilets in schools,” he said.

“If other politicians have a different idea, that is fine, but each of us is entitled to our opinion. We are all representing people in our constituencies to the best of our ability,” he added.

Michael Healy-Rae said politicians were ‘afraid to stand up’ and say what they believe regarding transgender issues.

“They are afraid to stand up and say perhaps what their mothers, fathers or grandparents might have said if they were here today,” he said.

“I would like to think that if the good people who went before us - our grandparents - were here listening to some of what goes on in debates and some of the contributions, they would ask where we have come from, where we are going and what are we doing,” Michael added.