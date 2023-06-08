Former Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan dies in Killarney, aged 79

Killarney man served as Leas-Chathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann and had retired from politics in 2020

Senator Paul Coghlan pictured at the funeral of the late Jackie Healy-Rae in Kilgarvan with Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and Michael Kitt.

Just days after his 79th birthday, former Fine Gael Senator and Leas-Chathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Paul Coghlan, has died.

The former Killarney senator died peacefully in the presence of family. It follows a long and respected career in politics, serving in the Seanad for 23 years before making the decision to bow out of politics in 2020 and not contest the Seanad elections.

Prior to that, he represented the people of Killarney and Kerry as an elected member of both Killarney Town Council and Kerry County Council, having first been elected in 1985

One of the high points of his political career was being appointed to one of the most powerful political positions within the upper house on being named Government Chief Whip in the Seanad in 2011. After 35 years of a distinguished political career he retired in 2020 from public life.

In 1997 he was elected to the 21st Seanad on the Industrial and Commercial Panel and was re-elected in 2002 to the 22nd Seanad, where he was Fine Gael spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

He was subsequently re-elected on the Commercial and Industrial Panel in 2007, 2011 and 2016. He served as Leas-Chathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann from June 2016 to March 2020.

Senator Coghlan was a member of the British–Irish Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

His first foray into national politics was in 1992 when he unsuccessfully contested the 1992 general election in the Kerry South constituency. He also ran for the Seanad that year but failed to get a seat.

The Killarney Senator actually held seats on Killarney Town Council, Kerry County Council and on the Seanad simultaneously, prior to the abolition of the dual mandate.

He twice served as Mayor of Killarney.

Aside from his political career the Kerry man has served his home town of Killarney and his county well.

He was a former President of Killarney Chamber of Commerce and a trustee on the board of Muckross House.

He was also a founding director of Radio Kerry and had been on the Board of Trustees at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club..

His work and roles in the county and his lengthy political career won’t be forgotten and the tributes to the former Senator show the high regard and respect he was held in.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn, has paid tribute to Mr Coghlan.

Cllr Flynn said Paul Coghlan was a distinguished politician who had given many long years of service as a member of Seanad Éireann, Kerry County Council and Killarney Urban District Council.

“Paul was first a foremost a Killarney man and throughout his career, he always advocated eloquently for his native place and for the county as a whole. Whether making his mark in the UDC Chamber, the County Council Chamber or the Seanad Chamber, he was a dedicated and committed public servant who had many friends across the political divide.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”