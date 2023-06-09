Fine Gael Kerry stalwarts pay tribute to Paul Coghlan – ‘He was a popular figure in Leinster House

Funeral arrangements announced for the former Senator

The late Senator Paul Coghlan at a conference in Killarney with Patrick O'Donoghue, Gleneagle Group, Jimmy Dunne and Conor O'Connell, Glen Fia House. Photo by Don MacMonagle

With a career in politics spanning more than 35 years – 23 years as a Senator – he was a key political figure in Kerry and nationwide.

The former Killarney senator died peacefully in the presence of family on Thursday, June 8, just a week after his 79th birthday.

"He was synonymous with Kerry,” said former TD Jimmy Deenihan who knew Mr Coghlan for many years and who supported his Seanad bid in 1997.

He was first elected in 1985 to the then Killarney Urban District Council and later to Kerry County Council before becoming a Senator in 1997 and he remained in the Seanad until his retirement in 2020.

"He was a very popular figure in Leinster House. He was affable and liked by people of all parties. Given his long career, he came into contact with many senators over that period of time. He was always seen as objective when it came to bills from the Government and the Fine Gael party and would positively support initiatives from other senators – he was respected for that,” said Mr Deenihan.

He added that Mr Coghlan played a key role in promoting Kerry and many visited the county on his invite, particularly to play golf at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club where he played a key role on the Board of Trustees and as captain and playing member. He liked nothing more than a game of golf and was immensely proud of the club.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the late senator was well-liked among colleagues.

“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom. Perhaps, most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.

“I served with him in the Oireachtas between 2007 and his retirement in 2020. But even before that, as Councillor, Paul offered encouragement and practical support. He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics. He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife Peggy and children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife.”

Senator Paul Coghlan was a family friend of the Scarteen family, also steeped in Fine Gael, and Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen and his father, now retired from politics expressed their sadness at his death.

“He was a great friend of our family especially my father Michael and I . Paul was a true gentleman, warm and witty. He was a canny, principled and loyal politician. He was a formidable parliamentarian who loved Kerry and assisting people and community organisations throughout the county,” he said.

“He was popular across the political divide and I will miss his advice and humour. He also had great success as an auctioneer and in his various business interests.”

Michael O’Connor Scarteen said that over the years he was very helpful to him especially when it came to helping his constituents who may have delayed farm payments or other similar issues.

He also credited the former senator with helping get funding for Kenmare Community Hospital.

He said that the former Senator despite his national career still took time to attend yearly Fine Gael branch meetings across South Kerry.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher, a position Senator Coghlan led twice during his time in local politics, said that Mr Coghlan's death has caused great sadness in the town.

“As Mayor of Killarney I wish to extend my sympathies to the wife and family of the late Paul Coghlan whose passing, on Thursday, caused great sadness in the town. Paul was a larger-than-life character who contributed enormously, over a long period of time, to business and political life and he always had the interests of Killarney and its people at heart.

"I know he was particularly proud of the two terms he served as Mayor of Killarney and he represented the town and its people with great purpose and eloquence when he wore the chain of office,” said Cllr Kelleher

“Paul was great company and he was blessed with a great sense of humour. He will be missed by so many people, not just here in Killarney but throughout the entire country given that he was so widely known and respected.”

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has said it was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the late Paul Coghlan, a long-time member of chamber who was a very effective and dedicated president of the organisation in 1980.

A statement issued by joint presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, said Paul was involved in almost every facet of Killarney life and he made an enormous contribution to local business and the community.

“He was a true and loyal supporter of the Killarney brand and took great pride in playing his part in ensuring the town was a great place to live and visit.”

“As chamber president and as the two-time chairman of the former Killarney Town Council, Paul spearheaded several projects that improved the town and its environs and he played a major role as a Trustee of Muckross House, overseeing the responsible management of Killarney’s most precious asset, the 26,000-acre national park.

“As a senator he always had Killarney and Kerry’s best interests at heart and he was a strong voice and a great advocate for the town and county along the corridors of power.”

He will repose at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Sunday evening, June 11 from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning, June 12 at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.