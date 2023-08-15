Family of late Kerry man Pat O’Sullivan to run Dingle half-marathon in his honour

It’s only fitting that this week, a week in which the late Pat O’Sullivan should be celebrating his 47th birthday, that the story of the late Milltown/Castlemaine man - who passed away after a battle with cancer last year - is told.

Pat - or Pa as he was affectionately known - died on August 20 of last year and his loss is still keenly felt by family and friends alike, a group of whom have now come together to fundraise in Pat’s memory to help raise vital funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF) and the Palliative Care team there.

Just how are they going to do this? Well, by following in the footsteps of Pat himself and running the upcoming Dingle half-marathon - which is sponsored by The Kerryman - which takes place on Saturday, September 2.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Pat’s sister Majella talked about how the inspiration for 12 of Pat’s friends and family to do the run came about.

“Pa was big into his fitness. He was a body builder, a gym instructor and he just had this great level of fitness that I always aspired to have. It was after his passing, when I was cleaning his house, that I came across a medal that Pat had received for completing the half marathon in Dingle,” she said.

“I kept it and I thought ‘hmm, should I try and do this myself?’ I sat with it and thought about what we, as a family, could do,” she continued.

After talking about it, the family decided that they wanted to challenged themselves to complete the Dingle Half Marathon. Seven of them will complete the event itself with five of them completing the distance remotely on the same day.

The family have set up an online fundraising page for the KHF and all funds will go to helping a charity that was a huge help and source of comfort to both Pat and his family during his final days.

“I’m a nurse myself and I work in the Palliative Care section myself. I minded him [Pat] at home with the support of the Palliative Care services, we were able to keep him at home, pain free as much as possible, which was the only thing he wished for,” she continued.

“It [Palliative Care] is a cause that’s so close to all of our hearts,” Majella added.

Majella said that she and her family want to help other families who may find themselves in similar circumstances to have that amazing support by raising money for Palliative Care Service.

“Pat will always be in our hearts and throughout the training, we have thought about him and the great laugh he would have from seeing us sweating, puffing and panting as we try to get fit for the race.,” she said.

“We know he will be with us in spirit on the day and help us across the line in Dunquin,” she continued.

To donate to the fundraiser, search for ‘Dingle 1/2 Marathon - for Palliative Care in honour of Pat’ on idonate.ie