Excitement in Kerry as legendary Gary Player tees off in Killarney and Tralee
Nine-time Major winner ticks Tralee off his golfing bucket list and enjoys a return visit to Killarney course 52 years after his most recent visit there.
Kerryman
He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, up there with legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, so understandably there was huge excitement in Kerry over the weekend when Gary Player rocked up to play a few rounds at two local courses.