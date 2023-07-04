Excitement in Kerry as legendary Gary Player tees off in Killarney and Tralee

Nine-time Major winner ticks Tralee off his golfing bucket list and enjoys a return visit to Killarney course 52 years after his most recent visit there.

Gary Player pictured paying his respects to his late friend and fellow golf legend Arnold Palmer who's statue is located on the grounds of Tralee Golf Links.

He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, up there with legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, so understandably there was huge excitement in Kerry over the weekend when Gary Player rocked up to play a few rounds at two local courses.