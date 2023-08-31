Excitement builds in Kerry for upcoming Cromane Seafest weekend

Some of the Cromane SeaFest Committee & Cromane Triathlon Club Athletes making a splash at the launch of the festival back in July of this year.

It’s now just over a week until the start of the long awaited Cromane Seafest, a weekend long event taking place from September 8 to 10.

The weekend, a staple of the local calendar, is an annual celebration of Cromane’s link between land and sea.

The aim of the festival is to give visitors an experience that is both fun and tasty but also raise awareness of the importance of the biodiversity of the area, including the importance of the environmental impact of sustainable fishing in the area

Speaking to The Kerryman this week in the lead up to the event, Pauline Moroney, the PRO for the festival, said that a huge amount of work has gone into the planning this year’s event, especially for what is set to be the highlight of the two days - the ‘Sensory Tour of the Ocean’.

This activity is billed as a sensory experience for children with additional needs based on a captivating story about the sea.

“It [the sensory tour of the ocean] is one of the main things that we will have on over the few days. Every year, we send out a feedback form at the end of every festival, just because when you’re in the middle of something, you can’t see what needs to be fixed or improved on,” she said.

“One of the suggestions that came to us was that maybe we could have a sensory area. We were trying to figure out how to do it and we wanted to do it right. We got a few people involved who have experience in that side of things to help us with it

“Everything in the sensory unit was made by volunteers from kids to adults. Boyle’s Hardware in Killorglin, they let us basically go in and raid the shop for whatever we needed to get. It is something that we’re really proud of this year,” Pauline continued.

“It is such a busy place and there’s so much happening, it will actually be lovely to have that space. I even joked that I’ll need it myself on Sunday evening,” she added.

Keeping with the theme of this year, Pauline said that they have also decided to have a sensory friendly hour on the Saturday between 12pm and 1pm.

“We’ve asked our exhibitors and traders just to keep their noise levels down and have no music on for that hour too,” she said.

In order to ensure that Seafest is as inclusive and accessible as possible for all children, organisers ask that this space is booked for children with additional sensory needs only.

“People can go online and book it. It’s completely free. They can book it for Saturday and Sunday both if they want, there’s no problem with that. I hope that the people who do take advantage of it really like it because we’re very proud of it,” said Pauline.

Other events that will be taking place over the few days include a water and trampoline slide, a beginner kayaker course, a raft race, Cromane beach art, an oyster shucking competition, the Cromane Triathlon Seafest sprint, a kid zone, a kite flying demo and Rescue 115 flyover, to name but a few.

See the Cromane Seafest website at https://www.cromaneseafest.com/ for all further information on booking events.