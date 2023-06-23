Excitement builds ahead of Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club’s annual show

Members of the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club pictured launching their upcoming annual Classic and Vintage car show which takes place on July 9 at the Killarney Race Course.

The setting is the beautiful Killarney Racecourse and it all kicks off at 10am for show vehicles – cars, jeeps and motorbikes, 20 years or older, are welcome – and the public can enter from 11am onwards.

Adding to the club’s 10 year celebrations, they will host their first ever auction with a 2005 Renault Megane Cabriolet – only 90,000kms up and a full NCT – to be given away at 2pm on the day. Sponsored by BG Motors Killarney, all funds raised from the auction will be fully donated to the Mater Hospital Foundation as requested by the donor of the car. For further information contact 087 2383809.

Also, as part of the club’s 10 year celebration, the club is inviting all Landrover Defenders to join them on the day and when they arrive they will be asked to fill out an entry form for a raffle where they could be in with a chance to win a one night stay plus evening meal at the beautiful Lough Lein Country House along with a €100 voucher for Stryker Abbeyfeale.

The restored 1979 Landrover Series III and the two Honda motorbikes that are being raffled will also be there on the day with raffle tickets priced at €10, all in support of four local charities. Raffle tickets for this can also be bought online at https://killarneyvalleycv.com/

“We are always happy to see the proud owners with their cars, especially those new to classic and vintage scene. Call in to any of our shows and have a chat with us, we are always glad to see new members,” said a representative from the club this week.