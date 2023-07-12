Danny Healy-Rae calls for more education so girls are ‘careful’ amid rise in pregnancy terminations

Kerry politician said ‘frightening’ rise in abortion needs more emphasis put on sex education and contraceptives

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is calling for more secondary school education for girls on contraceptives ‘and on being careful’ when it comes to having sex.

The Deputy made the claim during Tuesday’s Dáil debate on the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services) (Safe Access Zones) Bill 2023, saying he was ‘frightened’ at the rise in abortions in Ireland with 8,156 terminations recorded in 2022.

He said education in secondary schools is important and that ‘we should place our emphasis on that’.

“Consider what the 8,156 little babies could contribute to our country in the years ahead. That is what is sad about all this, that we are not making a better effort to ensure these little babies get the chance to live,” he said.

“I am sorry there is not more emphasis on education given to young girls on the availability of contraceptives and on being careful. Education at secondary schools is very important,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

The deputy added that he was strongly against the idea of implementing exclusion zones around clinics to prevent public demonstrations in places where terminations take place, saying he doesn’t believe it is necessary.

“We do not have these kinds of demonstrations, that I know of, on my side of the country, in our county. In a lot of places, we have practising GPs whom people go to daily,” he said.

"How will these zones be marked for people who do not know where those GPs are? Someone could be within such an exclusion zone unwittingly. Are we going to mark these places or what? This is shocking and not needed,” Danny Healy-Rae said.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae also voiced his opposition to the Bill saying that of the 8,156 abortion procedures in 2022, a total of 22 were performed due to a risk to life or health; four were emergency situations, and 88 were carried out due to fatal foetal abnormalities.

The remaining terminations - 8,042 – were conducted in early pregnancy under the provisions of section 12 of the Act.

“I would like in my short contribution to think of no one else except the unborn people. I am not just calling them babies; they were people. They would have been people if they had been born and not aborted,” said Michael Healy-Rae.

“Not only are the statistics extremely concerning, but to me, they are shameful, in that this is not what I believe people wanted or were looking for, but it is what they got,” he said.

Michael Healy-Rae also took aim at some politicians over their insistence in advocating for the legalisation of abortion in Ireland. He accused the Government and Opposition of being ‘hell-bent’ on it.

“In many cases, they wet a finger and saw which way the wind was blowing. Those politicians did not lead. They followed the wind and the media.

"They followed the newspaper editorials that said this was what Ireland desperately needed to become more modern and European and to move out of the doldrums. I do not think it is what we need,” said Michael Healy-Rae.