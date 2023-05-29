Concerned Kerry residents plead for ‘urgent’ traffic calming measures before serious accident occurs

Kenmare residents who are calling on the council to put in traffic calming measures on the N70 Kenmare to Sneem Road. l-r: John Brennan, Bernadette Goldrick and Darren Goldrick from Ard Mullen estate and Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Residents living along the N70 road in Kenmare have urged the council to put in place traffic calming measures for the safety of all the residents who walk on the Kenmare to Sneem Road.

Speeding cars are putting the lives of children and adults at risk given that the footpaths are incomplete forcing people out onto the road and into traffic.

There are three estates and a Montessori school located on this road and the residents of Ard Mullen Resident’s association brought their concerns to the council officials and councillors in a deputation to the Kenmare Municipal District Meeting.

"Cars are travelling at a fairly heavy speed .. There are incomplete footpaths with two breaks in the footpaths,” explained chairperson John Goode.

He said that this stretch has 60km speed limit but prior to this location it is 100km.

He pleaded with the council to prioritise traffic calming measures to ensure the safety of all those that live there.

The owner of Bright Sparks Montessori Miriam O’Sullivan also sent a letter to the council outlining their concerns about this stretch of road in Kenmare which passes in front of the school.

“Traffic on this is a concern that both myself and the families that use my service have expressed over the years and one that some of them have previously brought to the attention of local councillors. Traffic on this stretch of road frequently drives at more than the 60km limit - both entering and leaving town and as well as the need for traffic calming measures, the footpaths servicing the surrounding estates and school are inconsistent and do not allow for safe pedestrian travel along this stretch of road,” the letter stated.

"As you can imagine, many of our families live in the surrounding estates and we encourage children to walk/cycle to school which is made difficult both by the speed of traffic and the lack of appropriate footpaths,” she said.

She called for traffic calming measures and for the 100km sign should be removed and changed to a speed indicator sign that shows the approaching car its speed.

"The immediate calming of the traffic speeding on this entry road is an urgent priority before a serious accident occurs.”

Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen who brought the deputation said that this must be a priority given the huge volume of people particularly children using the road. He said speed is one of the concerns.

He said he has asked the council to acquire land to extend the footpaths.

Senior Executive Engineer Padraic Teahan said that the issues will be addressed via plans for an Active Travel project on this stretch of road which will solve the footpath situation and allow for traffic calming measures.

The council are to seek funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for these works which he said would be ‘prioritised’.