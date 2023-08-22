Comedian Fred Cooke to embark on mini ‘Three Night Stand’ tour of Kerry this coming week

Comedian Fred Cooke will is bringing his 'three night stand' mini tour to three venues across Kerry this week.

The one and only Fred Cooke will this week embark on a mini tour of Kerry which will see him perform in venues in Killorglin, Kenmare and Tralee.

The comedian and MC for the acclaimed Tommy Tiernan Show - who now resides in Dingle with his wife and child - will kick off his ‘Three Night Stand’ tour in O’Shea’s bar in Killorglin tomorrow night (Thursday) at 8:30pm.

After this, he will take his act to the Kemare Brewhouse on Friday August 25 before the final night of the tour sees him bringing the laughs to The Mall Tavern in Tralee on Saturday August 26.

Both of the above shows in Kenmare and Tralee will also start at 8:30pm.

Tickets for the shows will cost €15 and are available to buy on EventBrite here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/d/united-states/fred-cooke/?bbox=-9.9668632,51.85446069999999,-9.1668632,52.454460699999984

Be sure not to miss out on these three great nights of comedy by the self-proclaimed King of Kells.