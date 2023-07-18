Cllr Martin Grady carries on family tradition – ‘I feel humbled and blessed to be doing so in the Kingdom of Kerry’

Handing over to the next generation. Cllr Martin Grady with hi father - the recently retired Cllr Donal Grady - at Monday's handover at County Buildings in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Cllr Martin Grady for Kerry County Council and the Killarney Municipal District, pictured with his wife Emma Grady at Monday's ceremony at County Buildings. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

It was a proud day for Killarney man Martin Grady and his family as he took over the Kerry County Council seat vacated by his father, Donal, who recently retired after decades of service to the people of Killarney.

The handover took place ahead of Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council when Mr Grady was nominated by Cllr Charlie Farrelly and seconded by Cllr Niall O’Callaghan.

Martin was then asked to take his seat by Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Finucane and received warm applause from members of the chamber.

Cllr Grady said it was a great ‘privilege and honour’ to serve on Kerry County Council with 32 other dedicated councillors.

He follows in the footsteps of his late grandfather, John Grady, who entered politics in 1963 and served 11-years on Killarney Town Council; his uncle, Sean, who served 40-years, and his father, Donal, who would spend 24-years on both town and county councils.

“I’m looking forward to entering politics and I feel humbled and blessed to be doing so here in the Kingdom of Kerry where our population is increasing at a rapid rate, the highest it’s been since 1911,” Cllr Grady said.

“That, in itself, increases the challenges we face regarding housing, the environment, and healthcare for both young and old. I’m committed to being hard-working and dedicated, and to working closely with fellow councillors to make Kerry a better place for all, and for the next generation. I’d like to thank my parents and my wife, Emma, for their support in my new role,” he added.

Cllr Grady then praised his father’s work ethic as a councillor and his pride at being a Kerry man with great passion for his hometown of Killarney.

“So much so that I believe that he often told this chamber that Killarney was the real capital. Whether he was greeting the Queen of England or a homeless person, he spoke and treated everyone equally,” he said.

“I want to commend the Kerry County Council CEO, management, and staff for the undisrupted work throughout the pandemic, showing remarkable resilience and perseverance in providing services across all departments to the people of Kerry,” he said.