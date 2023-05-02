Celebrations as Killarney cheerleading duo put on a show at World Cheer competition

Coach Hayley Murphy (centre) pictured with Killarney's Emma Rose Byrne and Katlyn Moynihan who both represented Ireland and achieved sixth and eleventh place finishes at the World Cheerleading and Dance Championships in Orlando, Florida last month.

Killarney town is this week extremely proud of two of its athletes in Emma Rose Byrne and Katlyn Moynihan who late last month both represented Ireland at the World Cheerleading and Dance Championships which was held at the ESPN Sports Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The athletes competed in the doubles performance cheer section and earned hugely impressive sixth and eleventh place finishes in the world in two different categories. The pair were welcomed home on Monday night with a special reception at the International Hotel in Killarney.

The competition saw the pair take part in what is called a ‘cheer performance’ in which they performed a choreographed, high intensity, fast paced dance routine.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Emma and Katlyn’s coach Haley Murphy spoke of her immense pride in the two women who she has been coaching since they were just six years old.

“I was absolutely over the moon for them. It’s the highlight of my career to teach these two girls who started with me when they were about six years old and now they’re in their twenties and they’re representing their country, it was magnificent to see. It’s an absolute honour,” said Hayley, who is their coach at Legacy Elite cheerleading and the gymnastics club in Killarney.

"They [Emma and Katlyn] have been working towards this since July of last year. They had to go through a selection process because they were up against others who were going for it as well so it’s been a long year for them to get to this point where they put in such fantastic performances on the world stage,” she continued, adding “they are up their in the highest levels” of what Ireland has to offer cheerleading wise.

"They have been doing this for so long since they were six years old so this is without a doubt the highlight of their career,” said Hayley.

On behalf of Emma and Katlyn, Hayley finished up by thanking the town of Killarney and everyone locally for their constant support throughout the competition.