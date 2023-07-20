British actor backs Puck Fair animatronic goat idea – ‘This makes such sense’

Ban Blood Sports tweet that was retweeted by the actor.

The British actor Peter Egan has tweeted his support for an animatronic goat – or a goat-like statue – to be used instead of a live animal at the traditional Puck Fair.

Egan, known for his appearances in the hit TV series Downtown Abbey, After Life, and the movie Chariots of Fire, is a strong supporter of animal rights issues.

Ban Blood Sports Ireland initially tweeted the idea of using an alternative to a live goat after the Puck Fair Committee announced the goat would spend less time this year on the makeshift scaffolding, where it is traditionally hoisted above the town centre for days.

Ban Blood Sports tweet that was retweeted by the actor.

On Wednesday evening, Peter Egan retweeted his support for the Ban Blood Sports Ireland idea, saying:

‘This makes such sense. Fairs should embrace kindness and compassion and create a community event which is kind to all.’

Egan is no stranger to voicing his opposition to Puck Fair. During last year’s controversial festival, when the goat had to be removed from the scaffolding over fears of soaring temperatures, Egan tweeted: ‘Puck Fair shames Ireland’ while criticising its organisers.

Chairman of Puck Fair Committee Declan Mangan issued a recent statement outlining the festival’s longstanding traditions but acknowledged that traditions can and should evolve where there is good reason to do so.

“While King Puck will still be a major part of the festival, this year his role has evolved. The goat’s welfare has always been and remains of paramount importance to the committee and all of those that love Puck Fair,” Mr Mangan said.