Bloom Gold medal for Kerry’s Kells Bay Gardens follows hot on the heels of Chelsea success

File photo of Billy Alexander who has won Gold at this year's Bloom Festival

Following on from his success at the Chelsea Flower Show in recent weeks, the renowned Kerry gardener Billy Alexander has scooped another gold medal.

Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Cahersiveen has received a prestigious gold medal at this year’s Bloom festival which opened on today, Thursday, June 1.

As the gates opened on the opening morning of Bord Bia Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin today a total of 36 medals were awarded to show garden designers and plant nurseries this morning ahead of the five-day festival opening to the public at 9am.

Kells Bay Nursery was chosen for its display of native Irish ferns complemented by an unrivalled collection from the Southern Hemisphere. The win by Billy Alexander comes on the back of a gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower show – his third such win at the renowned flower show.

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom includes 14 Irish and international horticultural experts judging Show gardens, Postcard gardens, nursery displays, and botanical and floral art.

His wonderful fern collection which can be seen at Kells Bay Gardens, one of South Kerry’s tourist attractions has led to numerous for the Irish gardener and he is rightly proud of his achievements given the year he has spent building up the wonderful garden.

The 17 hectare gardens are home also to the 112-foot "skywalk", Ireland's longest rope bridge - but the site's 'exotica' plants, species you'd sooner expect in Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Indochina, are the main attraction and he constantly adds to his collection.