Beautiful conditions in Portmagee for this weekend's Kerry regatta

The Portmagee regatta took place in beautiful conditions on Sunday, August 13 and the crowd was treated to some fantastic finishes and close racing.

The first race of the day was the Minor Boys and the honours went once again to the Minor Boys crew of Callinafercy with Valentia second and Cromane third.

The Minor Girls was a battle royal and it was the home crew of Portmagee who took the honours closely followed by Valentia and Sive. The U14 Girls was another fantastic race with Valentia winning this race ahead of Callinafercy and Sive.

The U16 Boys of Valentia made it another win followed home by Sneem and Caherdaniel while Velentia U16 Girls followed with another gold in their race with Cromane in second and Cahersiveen in third.

The U14 Mix was one of the finishes of the day with the Judge on the line having to call it and the gold went to Valentia just ahead of Callinafercy and Sive.

The Senior ladies was another titanic battle with Sneem taking the gold just ahead of Sive. This is the second regatta that it came down to a very tight finish and this category is all tied up with both Sneem and Sive on even points for the overall winning position so the last regatta of the South and Mid Kerry Rowing season in Valentia will be an interesting one.

The biggest race of the day was the U12s with 10 boats taking to the line and it was a spectacle with another win for Valentia boys with the Cromane girls in a close second and Ballinskelligs took the bronze.

The Senior Men’s race was another great battle and it was Callinafercy Crew (The meitheal) which took the gold, Sive took the silver and Caherdaniel the bronze.

The last race of the day the Seine Boat didn’t fail to deliver a cracking race with six boats taking to the water namely Cnuicin, Cahersiveen, Sneem, Valentia Ballinskelligs and Cromane.

A huge crowd watched on as the boats left the bridge and the start of the race gave us a very even start with three boats fighting it out Sneem Cromane and Valentia heading down to the first buoy.

The great Gary Sullivan on microphone gave us an account of a battle royal with the home boat of Cnuicin well stuck in coming up to the first buoy as the Liberator started to get in the mix and it became a very tight race heading from the first turning buoy.

To the second Sneem lead the pack followed by Cromane and Valentia and The Liberator were having a hug battle for third place as the crews rounded the second buoy and headed for the bridge.

Sneem extended their lead with great battles going on behind them Cromane staying in second and The Liberator passed Valentia and started to row down Cromane with Sneem still holding the lead as they came for the bridge. Heading up for the last turning buoy near the island Sneem were leading the race with Cromane in a very close second and The liberator third but it could all change at the top buoy and it did with Sneem rounding first and Cromane and the Liberator having a huge battle rounding the buoy with the Liberator going into second place as the crews went for the finishing line.

James Gleeson the Sneem cox knew he had the winning of the race and it was a hot pursuit by the other two crews behind them and so it finished Sneem first and Cromane taking the silver just about over the Liberator in third, then came Valentia Cnuicin and Ballinskelligs. This is another very interesting overall race with Sneem and Cromane tied on 13 points each which makes it a huge race for the last Seine boat race in Valentia Regatta on Sunday, September 2.

Results of Portmagee Regatta

U18 Boys 1st Callinafercy 2nd Valentia 3rd Cromane

U18 Girls 1st Portmagee 2nd Valentia 3rd Sive

U14 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sive

U16 Boys 1st Valentia 2nd Sneem 3rd Caherdaniel

U16 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Cromane 3rd Cahersiveen

U14 Mix 1st Valentia 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sive

Senior Ladies 1st Sneem 2nd Sive 3rd Valentia

U12 1st Valentia 2nd Cromane 3rd Ballinskelligs

Senior Men 1st Callinafercy 2nd Sive 3rd Caherdaniel

Seine Boat 1st Sneem 2nd Cromane 3rd Cahersiveen

Well done to the Portmagee Regatta committee on running a hugely enjoyable regatta and all the clubs of South and Mid Kerry Rowing look forward to the last regatta of the season in Valentia on September 2.

The rescheduled Flesk Valley County Championship regatta takes place on Sunday, August 20 with all boats in for 9am. Club captains meeting at 9.10am and the first race away at 10am sharp. There are 22 races on the programme and a huge amount of preparation has gone into preparing for this regatta and Kerry Coastal Rowing Committee would like to thank Flesk Valley and wish all the clubs well on the day as well as wish them at the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships.

The All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships 2023 take place in Dingle on the weekend of the August 25 -27 with a huge entry expected and all are looking forward to a feast of Coastal Rowing with a huge array of boat classes including the Seine boat Mens final down for Saturday evening and the Seine Boat Ladies final down for Sunday evening. The draws will take place for all entries on Wednesday August 16 in Dublin.