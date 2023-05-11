Ballyspillane Community and Family Resource Centre welcomes Child’s Ombudsman

A high five for the children at the preschool at Ballyspillane Community & Resource Centre on Monday morning from the Children's Ombudsman Niall Muldoon. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Meeting the children at Ballyspillane Community & Resource Centre Pre School last Monday morning was the Children's Ombudsman Niall Muldoon who enjoyed one of his many visits to schools around Kerry. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Dr. Niall Muldoon, the Ombudsman for Children and his team last week paid a special visit to to the Ballyspillane Community and Family Resource CRFC) where they got an in-depth look at the great work that the CRFC does that impacts in a positive manner on the lives of the children they engage with.

Dr. Muldoon was appointed as Ombudsman by President Michael D Higgins back February 2015 and since then he has worked to fulfil his role as the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) which is a human rights institution that promotes the rights and welfare of young people under 18 years of age living in Ireland.

During the visit – which lasted over two hours – Dr. Muldoon was guided through the various sections of the Early Years Education (EYE) Centre by EYE manager Theresa O Neill, where he was questioned deeply and put through his paces by the pre-schoolers, who wanted to know, in no uncertain terms Dr. Muldoon's favourite super hero.

"It's hugely important to host such visits like this one with the Obudsman for Children to showcase the fantastic work under taken by the team at our Family Resource Centre and indeed the Family Resource Centres throughout the country" stated Derek O Leary, the Manager of Ballyspillane CFRC.

"Dr. Niall Muldoon is a non government advocate for children's rights and all aspects that impact such rights. To have time with him was invaluable for us as an organisation to further advocate for the children that we engage with,” Derek went on to say.