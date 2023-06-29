Another new business boost for Kerry shopping centre

Just weeks after top fashion store Born unveiled a super new and incredibly busy 4,734sqft unit at Killarney Outlet Centre, exciting news has emerged that another hugely popular retailer is to open there next week.

Children’s fashion specialists Mods & Minis have announced plans to move base from Deerpark to the town centre to occupy the former Tiger store on the ground floor of the spacious shopping centre.

The hugely popular shop was founded by Deirdre McCloskey who is from Killarney and it has been a real success story since it first opened its door sin 2004.

The arrival of Mods & Minis is another big boost to Killarney Outlet Centre, which is now under new ownership, and further exciting news on great new tenants will emerge in the coming weeks.

“This is a great endorsement of Killarney Outlet Centre which is really developing at a very fast and impressive pace,” said centre manager Paul Sherry.

“We will have more exciting news coming very shortly and it’s great to welcome new tenants who will attract new customers and add to the overall shopping experience at Killarney Outlet Centre,” he said.

There will be a real party atmosphere at the new Mods & Minis store on opening day this Thursday, July 6 from 10am and shoppers can avail of amazing exclusive offers, a super summer sale with a whopping 50 per cent off and the unveiling of fabulous new stock.

From 11.00am to 1.00pm there will be live entertainment and face painting for the children – and the young at heart – and an opportunity to meet and greet and maybe get a selfie with a host of hugely popular cartoon characters.