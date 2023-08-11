Animal-welfare group to protest at Kerry’s Puck Fair over use of live goat

A King on his Throne King Puck 2023 looks down on the crowds gathered in the square to witness his crowning on the gathering day.

The Party for Animal Welfare is set to hold a protest on the final day of Puck, this Saturday, as they urge organisers to stop the overhead display of a live goat during Puck Fair festivities.

On Thursday night, the Puck goat was paraded through the town of Killorglin and crowned as King during the Coronation Parade, which saw thousands line the street.

The goat was hoisted up over the town for his reign, but this year, in a change to centuries-old tradition, the goat only stayed in his perch for a short time before coming back down.

The decision was made this year to limit the use of the live animal to just a few hours due to ongoing furore over the use of the animal – a tradition that has been ongoing for well over 400 years. Organisers are adamant that the practise is not cruel and that the goat is well looked after, while animal welfare groups criticise the use of the animal at all.

Despite the changes by organisers, the Party for Animal Welfare says that this move does not go far enough.

"I know they have compromised but they did so because they were forced into it,” said secretary of the party Gearóid O’Dowd.

The party aims to create a better world for all animals; they say they want the use of a live goat to be banned entirely.

"We don't believe that wild animals should be captured and caged for any reason. They feel the same as any human, they feel stress and fear,” said Mr O’Dowd.

"It is not good enough [to reduce the hours the goat is on the stand], they shouldn’t be captured and put 60ft in the area for any reason.”

He said 'an effigy of a goat’ would suffice and this could be left on the Puck stand over the town for the duration of the festival.

He said that this is the first year the party has protested at Puck because they are a new group and were unable to do so last year, but they are urging people to join their protest at 2pm at the Puck stand on Scattering Day – the last day of Puck Fair.

In their social media post to rally the public, they also urged the public to contact the Department of Agriculture. Last year more than 170 complaints were made to the Department.

Puck Fair organisers have said that the welfare of the goat is paramount and always has been.

“We are a festival steeped in longstanding traditions, but equally, we acknowledge that traditions can and should evolve where there is good reason to do so. While King Puck will still be a major part of the festival, this year his role has evolved. The goat’s welfare has always been and remains of paramount importance to the committee and all of those that love Puck Fair,” they said when announcing changes this year.