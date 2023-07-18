All roads led to Sneem for second Kerry regatta with huge entries in Sunday’s races

All roads led to Sneem on Sunday last for the second regatta on the circuit while it was disappointing that the County Championship Regatta had to be cancelled on Saturday with a massive entry all attention turned to Sunday.

There was huge entry with increased crews taking to the water in Sneem, the day started with the Senior Men and it was another battle royal between the two Callinafercy crews who finished first and second ahead of Sive in third.

The second race of the day was the Minor Boys and it was Callinafercy who made it two in a row followed by Valentia and Sneem. The third race of the day was U14 Mix with Callinafercy making another win just like they did in Cahersiveen last weekend and will be the crew to beat and to be fair Valentia gave them a great race to finish second with Sive finishing third.

The Portmagee team took the Gold again this week after another battle royal with Valentia and rowing up to take third were Callinafercy. One must appreciate the huge entries in every race with 9/10 boats taking to the line.

The U14 Girls of Valentia lead from start to finish here in this race with Sive and Callinafercy rowing into second and third. The U16 Mix gave Valenita their second win of the day and it was the boys from Caherdaniel who took the silver the first medal won by the club in 10 years and huge congrats to them for that and they were followed home by Sneem.

The senior ladies of Sive put in a huge performance in tough conditions and won ahead of Sneem and Valentia. The last four oar of the day was the U16 Girls RAce and it was Valentia who were the class crew winning ahead of the pack of boats with Portmagee finishing second and Cromane third.

The Seine Boat did not fail to entertain with six boats taking to the line. It was a very even start and a fantastic spectacle to watch with the lead being exchanged several times heading to the first buoy between Cromane and Valentia. There was a huge collision at the first buoy with a number of boats caught in the collision coming out of the buoy. Cromane lead hunted down by Sneem and Cahersiveen followed by Caherdaniel, Valentia and Ballinskelligs and this was the placing rounding the second buoy with Cromane in the lead only just from Sneem.

These two boats pulled away from the pack and it was some battle all the way to the finish line rowing oar for oar a number of times with Sneem on home waters just pulling it out coming to the finish with just under a length of water separating these crews followed home by Cahersiveen. This was a hugely entertaining race and we do it all over again on Saturday in Cromane and Sunday in Ballinskelligs.

The Sneem Regatta Results

Senior Men 1st Callinafercy 2nd Callinafercy 3 Sive

U18 Boys 1st Callinafercy 2 Valentia 3 Sneem

U14 Mix 1st Callinafercy 2 Valentia 3 Sive

U18 Girls 1st Portmagee 2nd Valentia 3 Callinafercy

U14 Girls 1st Valentia 2 Sive 3 Callinafercy

U16 Mix 1st Valetnia 2 Caherdaniel 3 Sneem

Sen Ladies 1st Sive 2nd Sneem 3 Valentia

U16 Girls 1 Valentia 2 Portmagee 3 Cromane

Seine Boat 1 Sneem 2 Cromane 3 Cahersiveen

On Saturday next July 22 all roads lead to Cromane the draw for the buoys is down for 5.30 with the first race off at 5.45 the Minor Boys and the Seine Boat is down for 8.45 this is followed by Ballinskelligs on Sunday with Draw for buoys down for 3pm and the first four oar race is down for 3.30pm and the Seine boat is down for 8pm.