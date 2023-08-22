A Kerry school reunion of the ‘remarkable’ class of 1963, 60 years after their Leaving Cert

The organisers of the St Brendan's College Class 1963 Reunion Tony Behan (former Principal of St Brendan's College) and Jim O'Sullivan. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Leaving Cert Class of 1963 came together 60 years after their Leaving Cert at St. Brendan's College last Friday, August 18. Photo by Tatyana McGough

L-r: Pat Cahill, Batt O'Keeffe (former Minister for Education and also 1963 St Brendan's team captain), Fr Jim Linnan (former staff member of St Brendan's College and also 1963 St Brendan's College football team manager), Tony Behan (former Principal of St Brendan's College) pictured at the St Brendan's College Class 1963 Reunion in St Brendan's College, Killarney last Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Former teammates (St Brendan's College football team, that played in All-Ireland Final 60 years ago) and also classmates at the St Brendan's Reunion last Friday front: Fr Michéal Dochartaigh, Pat Cahill, Dan Dwyer, Jim Fitzgibbon, Batt O'Keeffe (captain 1963), Fr Jim Linnan, Bill Nolan, Tony Barrett. Back: Anthony Lewis, Tony Behan, Séamus Curran, Joe Brosnan, Michael O'Se, Michael Dowling, Brian McCarthy, Paddy Kennelly. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Fr Jim Linnane (former staff member of St Brendan's College and also St Brendan's College football team manager), Pat Cahill, Frank Bransfield, Alec McDwyer at the St Brendan's College Class 1963 Reunion in St Brendan's College, Killarney last Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Former Killarney athletes l-r: Micheal O'Sé, Alec McDwyer, Brian Daly and Anthony Lewis pictured with their photograph taken 60 years ago at the St Brendan's College Class 1963 Reunion in St Brendan's College, Killarney last Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

L-r: Bill Nolan (Irish Ambassador in Tanzania, Namibia and Zambia), Joe Brosnan (Chef De Cabinet that worked for Commissioner Padraig Flynn), Batt O'Keeffe (former Minister for Education and also 1963 St Brendan's team captain) at the St Brendan's College Class 1963 Reunion in St Brendan's College, Killarney last Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

There have been many changes since the class of 1963 said their goodbye’s to St Brendan‘s College in Killarney – both for the students themselves and the world in which they live – but down through the years this very class has played a key role in many aspects of life, from politics to business to the world of academia.

Like many who travelled the corridors of the famed Killarney school before them, and many after, this Leaving Cert class has done their school proud and in many cases their home county too.

Given the school's boarding status it attracted students from further afield too, those who made the Killarney school their home from 1958 to 1963 before making their way out into the world.

35 of the class made it back to their alma mater on Friday last for a school reunion to mark 60 years since they did their Leaving Cert including former Government Minister and key political figure in his day TD Batt O’Keeffe. The former Fianna Fail TD was a Minister for Education from 2008-2010, having been first elected in 1987.

However, he was far from the only key governmental figure from the class with Joe Brosnan, a former secretary general in the Department of Justice and a chef de cabinet for EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs, Padraig Flynn (1993 to 1999) also in that class. Mr Brosnan was also the Irish Government appointment on the monitoring commission for the Good Friday Agreement.

Former secretary general of the Department of Agriculture Michael Dowling was also a student in that era, as was the former Irish Ambassador to Zambia, Tanzania and Namibia. Bill Nolan who is from north Kerry and had a long and distinguished career in the diplomatic corps.

Politics and Government aside, former student Tim Foley went down the business route – running a successful haulage business – while Jim O’Sullivan moved high in the world of academia achieving a D.Phil in Ancient Greek and spent of his career in research in Hamburg.

School principals, radio presenters, and teachers also emerged from the class.

"We were a fairly remarkable class in some ways,” said Jim O’Sullivan who helped organise the reunion.

The former students were also joined by Fr James Linnane who trained the 1963 team who reached the Hogan Cup Final that very year but were beaten. That famous game was among the topics of conversation at the school reunion where there was plenty of reminiscing and non-stop chatter of those glory days.

“It was an indeed special to have Fr Linnane in attendance given he is the last surviving member of the teachers and trainers of that class and he led prayers to those deceased,” Jim added.

After a long afternoon in their former school, the class continued their catching up at a reunion dinner in the Great Southern Hotel and they are hopeful to do it all over again in five years time.