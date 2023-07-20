A Kerry festival with a full three weeks of entertainment planned

Promoting the "Scene on the Green" Festival in Kenmare l-r: Claudia Grodatski (Committee member), Denis O'Sullivan (Creative Director), Saffron Willets (Digital promotion), Kit Dunlop (Committee member). Photo by Tatyana McGough

With more than 52 acts lined up for the coming weeks, Kenmare's Spectacular Community Festival 'Scene on the Green’, is set to be a fantastic event with something for everyone.

And aside from that the Kerry festival certainly has the title of the one of the longest summer festivals with a full schedule from July 14 right through to August 8.

This extraordinary event will showcase a line-up of 52 sensational acts over three weeks, inviting the local community and visitors alike to come together and revel in the joy of music, mindfulness, and community spirit.

Thanks to the generous support of our acts, all festival performances are entirely free for attendees.

However, donations will be gratefully accepted, with all proceeds going directly to the local acts that bring their incredible events to the stage. By donating, festivalgoers will not only enjoy wonderful entertainment but also actively contribute to the continued success of these exceptional performers.

The Kenmare Community Festival is set to captivate audiences of all ages and interests with its diverse line-up of acts including many well-known local talent in a town already well-known for quality entertainment.

Volunteer Festival organiser and creative director Denis O’Sullivan stated “from renowned musicians and bands to mindfulness and yoga to DJ and introducing the SOG song competition, there will be something for everyone. This festival is a testament to the vibrant creative community in Kenmare and an opportunity to celebrate the town's rich cultural heritage.”

Jerry O’Sullivan (Kenmare Marketing & Events) urged people to use the new improved bus services to come and visit Kenmare this summer and enjoy the festival.

“With to the introduction of new bus services from Killarney, Glengarriff, and Bantry, joining the fun in Kenmare has never been easier.”

Scene on the Green promises to be an event not to be missed and a chance to enjoy live performances, explore local shops bars, art exhibitions, and connect with the vibrant community that makes Kenmare truly special.

Kenmare.ie on Facebook where details of all events is available.