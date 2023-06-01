93-year-old Kerry man to feature on RTÉ – ‘I would keep farming forever if I could’

93-year old Patie O'Sullivan Green from Tuosist who is to appear on RTE on 'The People's Angelus'.

While many of our traditions have changed and the old simple way of life appears to be no more, it nevertheless lives on strong in the heart of 93-year-old Patie O’Sullivan Green of Tuosist.

You could say he is keeping our heritage and history alive.

Now the South Kerry man, who has lived in the same farmhouse for his entire 93 years, is finally getting his moment in the limelight on RTE.

Patie is set to feature on ‘The People's Angelus’ on Friday evening just before 6pm when a recording of the Kerry man made by Matt Sullivan (known locally as Matt ‘Pioneer’) is aired on the national broadcaster.

Matt, who is also from Kerry is the founder and creative director of Bolt the Door Films, and he spent time with the Kerry man at home in Tuosist and out working on his farm, where the old ways of doing things are still reign supreme.

Matt’s aim through Bolt the Door films is to capture the history and heritage of Ireland before it is lost for ever. He says it is so important to capture the stories of older generations and to show the traditions that once existed before they are lost forever.

"Patie and his way of life is a throwback to when our values were totally different .. our children will never know that,” explained Matt.

Matt was lucky enough to spend days with Patie and not only interview him but see for himself how the 93-year-old still farms every day, growing all his own vegetables, which he covers with cuttings to stop deer stealing his food. He has no TV or radio or car.

Having met and worked with Patie, who Matt describes as a ‘cultural gem’, he contacted the Religious Affairs department at RTE and they agreed that Patie would be ideal for the prime-time slot.

Much of Patie’s life was spent helping others on farms and in the bog cutting turf – a tradition which sustained Patie his whole life. He also picked periwinkles from the seashore for local hotels.

In fact Patie says, in his interview, if he was young again he’d work every day.

"I'd keep working the land if I could because it's nice to work on a farm, healthiest place you ever was .. Farming is a very trying life, it could break you in a single day.

Patie was a great athlete in his day and in fact regularly ran all the way from Tuosist to Kenmare, his nearest town, and back again – a distance of approximately 20 miles.

This fitness stands to him in his tenth decade.

Though Patie is on his own his neighbours look after him well. As he says himself in his interview:

"It's nice to have company around you, to say hello or something everyday is good. It's the nature of people to meet each other, like a herd breed. Like herds of sheep meeting each other, it’s nature.”

He’s got great support, meanwhile, with neighbours and friends set to gather in Helen's Bar, Kilmackillogue, this Friday evening to watch Patie’s moment in the sun on RTE 1 for 'The People's Angelus'.