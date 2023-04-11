10 new jobs at new Killarney fashion outlet

In a development that has created a great sense of excitement, one of Ireland’s leading fashion retailers has opened a new store in Killarney and is creating 10 new jobs in the process.

In what has been described as a very significant and welcome commercial boost for the town, fashion giant Born has set up in a 4,734sq ft store at Killarney Outlet Centre.

A long queue of excited customers gathered as the fabulous new shopping experience was officially launched by Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher, last week

With a reputation for making fashion accessible and fun, Born opened its first premises in 2009 and now boasts 23 stores nationwide, as well as offering a top class online option.

Killarney Outlet Centre Manager, Paul Sherry, said the arrival of Born is a hugely positive development for Killarney and it will be a major attraction going forward.

“They see the huge potential in the town and it will give locals and visitors a whole new retail experience based on quality, choice and value,” he said.

The business occupies the former Edinburgh Woollen Mills units, numbered 13 to 15, on the ground floor of the landmark commercial premises.