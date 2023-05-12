Skellig Michael set to reopen this weekend after dispute involving guides and staff resolved

New deal addresses loss of earnings and meets Revenue Commissioners’ compliance requirements

Skellig Michael's popularity grew when 'Star Wars' scenes were filmed there in recent years

Skellig Michael is expected to reopen to visitors this weekend, weather permitting, following the resolution of an industrial dispute involving its guides and staff.

Staff members of trade union Siptu have voted unanimously in favour of the proposal to introduce a new allowance for working offshore at the UNESCO world heritage site 12km west of Kerry’s Iveragh Peninsula.

The agreement was brokered with their employer, the Office of Public Works (OPW), through the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

There had been fears that reopening of the visitor season on May 13 could be delayed by the dispute, which arose after withdrawal of a “country allowance” for guides and staff.

The subsistence of €181.69 a week was an additional tax-free payment to compensate staff living away from home in shared temporary accommodation with no running water during the 25-week visitor season.

Guides and maintenance staff were informed that the Revenue Commissioners believed the “country allowance” did not comply with tax rules as they were not away from their “base of operations”, as in Skellig Michael.

Siptu industrial organiser Jay Power confirmed that the country allowance was not restored, but a new “bespoke” arrangement was concluded.

This addresses loss of earnings and meets Revenue Commissioners’ compliance requirements.

“The new agreement gives certainty to members’ earnings and ensures that the excellent service that our members provide on Skellig Michael – in very trying conditions – can continue unhindered,” he said.

Guides and maintenance staff will also be reimbursed for money lost from the time the previous allowance was withdrawn last season.

It is understood an independent review of pay and conditions for all staff on the rock will also take place.

Skellig Michael's visitor season has become busier than ever since the location was used forStar Wars filming.

Staff and guides are required to undergo periodic safety training. This is due to the risks involved on the rock, where there have been visitor fatalities and injuries over the years.

The OPW said that Skellig Michael’s reopening tomorrow “will, of course, be dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions”.

It added: “The OPW and union partners reached an agreement at WRC conciliation which addresses the issues of OPW employees assigned to Sceilg Mhichíl (Skellig Michael).”.

Skellig Michael was recently announced as one of 10 global sites participating in a climate change adaptation project, entitled “Preserving Legacies”, funded by the National Geographic Society and Manulife.