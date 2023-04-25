Popular Kerry lighthouse should be promoted for tourism – ‘It’s a loss for us if we don’t’

Make more use of Fenit lighthouse as a tourism icon is the strong message from Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton.

The North Kerry representative made the demand at last week’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC), claiming that the lighthouse is one of the most historic and underutilised attractions in Tralee Bay.

Construction of the lighthouse is closely linked with Famine times in the area as its building commenced in 1848.

It stayed in use as a beacon of the bay from 1854 to 1956. Boat trips are carried out to and from the lighthouse today and it is also a popular destination with swimmers and kayaking, who use it as a focal point.

But Cllr Thornton believes the famous structure could be outsourced to make better use of its tourism potential.

“Serious consideration should go into whether it should be offered to others to be used as a tourism product,” Cllr Thornton said.

“It’s a beautiful place that people want to go and visit. There are other tours going on there, but more consideration is needed or it’s a loss for us, as a county, if we don’t. A discussion on it being offered out for this is needed,” Cllr Thornton added,

Better known locally as ‘Samphire Island Lighthouse’, the advance of technology has reduced its significance, but the structure is still used for navigation in the bay.