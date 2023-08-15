Stephen Fernane: Time to prune derogatory Rose of Tralee betting odds for contestants

For all the criticism directed at the Rose of Tralee every year I’m surprised that a ‘betting book’ for Roses still escapes censure. How in the world of wokeness does applying betting odds to Roses not qualify as insulting and demeaning in 2023?

Some will say it’s all harmless fun and that few households in Tralee didn’t at some point run the traditional sweepstake for the winning Rose. I know stories galore of people winning the kitty and ending their festival on a high, usually with the boast: ‘I picked the winning Rose’. But surely this is a totally different environment to spreading official betting odds on social media and on betting shop windows.

I’ve had conversations in the past with people claiming to know – always from a good source – who will win the Rose of Tralee and that I should ‘pile on’ at 33/1. This has often been before a Rose has even set foot in Tralee. They’ve never been right because it's a bizarre logic based entirely on fresh air.

Rose of Tralee Day 3

Nine days before the start of the 2023 Rose of Tralee Festival, a prominent Irish bookmaker decided Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan was the 5/1 favourite. Further back in the field was Germany Rose Megan Wolf at 40/1.

This has since changed as the Western Canada Rose, London Prusko, and the Wexford Rose, Brónagh Hogan, are pushed out to 66/1, with Kate Heneghan cut to 11/8. In between favourite and outsiders, Roses can be backed at massive odds of 9/1 out to 50/1 Great value I hear you say.

What’s the metric used in establishing these odds? How are they determined? Who decides that Kate is 11/8 and London and Brònagh should be 50/1? Seriously, I’m genuinely interested to find out because from what I can see the biographical information for each Rose looks exactly the same.

Those who know me know I enjoy a day at the races. Even though it’s not the core reason why I love racing, having a bet is occasionally the summation of a personal hunch, like turning a radio dial until the station you want becomes clearer. Only then will I have a bet.

Betting on horses and studying form relies on basic guidelines, usually speed, ability to jump a fence, if a horse prefers good ground over heavy ground, breeding, if three miles is a more optimal trip than two miles, etc. Form relies on key variables that determine how odds will fluctuate.

How exactly are Rose of Tralee contestants assessed before a betting board flashes its odds? I doubt it’s based on a Rose’s speed or ability to get the trip over a hectic festival week.

The veteran Las Vegas bookie Lenny Del Genio once said people who care about Miss America and beauty pageants are not the type to bet big money on it.

Del Genio described how bets on beauty pageants would do well to attract ‘grocery money’ and the crowd watching it is not disposed to gambling. Fast forward to today and placing bets for Miss Universe 2023 is underway. A leading betting site states: ‘people bet for the combination of appearance, confidence, style, and intellect.’ It’s hardly a wide berth of sexism, is it.

This brings me to the nub of it. As far as I’m aware, all there is to determine a Rose’s betting odds is her looks, her personality, and her personal achievements - all of which are so outdated and insulting a method of evaluating women that it beggars’ belief why any bookmaker would want to open a book based on such criteria.

When one goes through the list of items in society that at some point were considered acceptable – but now rest in the graveyard of political incorrectness – it doesn’t require much intelligence to ask why ‘backing girls’ for their looks and personality shouldn’t also be retired.

As often happens during the big Saturday night parade through Tralee, Roses pass by betting shops with their odds plastered on windowpanes. If Roses did take notice of such things, I’m sure it’s more bearable if your odds are up with the leading bunch rather than being the complete outsider.

And what of the Rose's family and friends. How do they process a scenario where they turn up in Tralee to cheer their girl on only to discover a bookie down the road thinks she hasn’t a hope. What’s the feeling when their Rose is marked down as an ‘also ran’. It’s all poor taste and belongs in the era when Carry On movies set a certain standard for how women were viewed in society.

The plain truth is that bookmakers don’t make many bucks on Rose of Tralee betting. Being sarcastic about it, it must be hard selling odds for a twenty-something woman when all that virtual horseracing, late night poker classics, cross-channel football, and lotto is going on.

Neither am I green enough to think bookies haven’t always jumped at the chance to bet on two flies running up a wall. But in this instance, it’s more a case of opening a book just for publicity.

My grumble may seem pathetic to some. But I’ve been against this practice for years, and certainly before such opinions were considered woke or snowflake. I’m neither, I assure you.

At least betting on women competing in sports is a different matter. Sport is an expression of individual and collective talent. Odds for sports betting don’t hinge on nice smiles, adorable personalities, or fancy degrees.

Rolling out a betting board every year for Roses is an outdated joke. It’s a shambolic hybrid cross between the Aintree Grand National and the Miss World competition that should be scrapped.

I mean it’s not like The Rose of Tralee Festival isn’t already having to bat away allegations of sexism and being labelled the ‘lovely girls’ competition every year.

For now, the odds are most likely stacked against me on this one. Eyebrows will be raised by some. But I will guarantee you any price that betting on the Roses will soon be a thing of the past. And the sooner the better.